GenesisCare Invests in Cutting-Edge Technology and Research to Combat Rising Cancer Trends; Appoints New Global Chief Medical Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare, one of the leading oncology providers in the United States, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom, today announced the appointment of its first Global Chief Medical Officer, Walter J. (Wally) Curran Jr, MD FACR, FASCO. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of integrated cancer care provider 21st Century Oncology, increasing access to advanced cancer care for patients in more than 290 locations across the United States. The appointment is a pivotal step in achieving its mission to ensure as many cancer patients as possible receive the right outcome at the right time, close to home.

With Dr. Curran's appointment, GenesisCare is committed to expanding its research and clinical trial programs and enhancing patients' access to evidence-based cancer care. Through such research, GenesisCare noted a 10% increase in patients in the United States presenting with late-stage cancer in 2020 over the previous year. Many in the medical community attribute this to the delays in detection and treatment due to the COVID pandemic. GenesisCare reaffirms its commitment to bringing access to the latest treatment technology, specialists, clinical research, and facilities to its local communities in 440 locations across the globe.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Curran as the new Global Chief Medical Officer of GenesisCare. Wally is a highly respected and world-renowned expert and innovator in oncology. He is also driven by the same mission as GenesisCare, to increase access to the highest quality of cancer care so our patients can achieve their best possible life outcomes," said Dan Collins, Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer of GenesisCare.

"With our recent expansion into the United States and our continued growth and research and development in Australia, Spain and the United Kingdom, Dr. Curran will play an instrumental role in raising the bar for cancer care across the globe," stated Mr. Collins.

Dr. Curran currently serves as the Executive Director of the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and the Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar and Chair in Cancer Research, the Lawrence W. Davis Professor and Chairman of Emory's Department of Radiation Oncology, and a Group Chairman of NRG Oncology, a National Cancer Institute- a funded national cancer clinical trials cooperative group. Dr. Curran will retain his leadership role in NRG Oncology.

"Dr. Curran is not only a world-renowned physician, but he has also held leadership positions at cancer centers and academic medical centers around the U.S. As we embark on this next phase and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must build upon our already highly respected clinical leadership team to bring fresh approaches, clinical excellence, and the empathy our team has come to be known for," continued Mr. Collins.

As a leading provider of oncology services globally, GenesisCare strives to ensure the best possible life outcomes for its patients by bridging the gap between integrated cancer care, research and development, and medical technology. GenesisCare recently invested over $300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across the United States. With its origins in radiation oncology, GenesisCare has expanded its services to include medical oncology, urology, surgical oncology, and a cutting-edge form of nuclear medicine.

"GenesisCare has a clear purpose and mission to improve patient access and achieve the best possible life outcomes for its patients. I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact GenesisCare is already having on local U.S. communities through its innovative and patient-driven approach to cancer care," stated Dr. Curran

"My mission throughout my career has been to put my patients first, challenge the boundaries of cancer care, never stop learning, and never stop aligning research with care and understanding our technological possibilities. GenesisCare is at the forefront of marrying the best clinical care practices with the most advanced technologies, methodologies, and research. I am honored and excited to join the team," continued Dr. Curran.

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare is a Sydney and Australian Headquartered private company and is one of the world's largest cancer treatment providers. The organization has committed more than $US300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across the United States. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K., and 21 in Spain. Globally, the organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, the UK, Spain, and now in the U.S.

GenesisCare is heavily focused on clinical research and innovation in healthcare and leads or is a part of more than 150 clinical trials worldwide.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit genesiscare.com. Follow us on Facebook here and LinkedIn here, #designingbettercare.

