GenesisCare UK selects RayStation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that GenesisCare UK has placed an order for the RayStation®* treatment planning system.

GenesisCare is the UK's leading independent cancer care provider, operating 14 specialist outpatient cancer centers. This order signifies the plan to fully replace its current Pinnacle radiotherapy treatment planning system with RayStation.

The advanced technology licenses acquired will support GenesisCare's dedication to delivering high precision advanced treatment techniques, enhancing their established adaptive radiotherapy capabilities. The RayStation software will continue to support remote planning across the GenesisCare UK network, where treatments for patients at any of their 14 centers are planned by dosimetrists and physicists nationally.

Alex Morris, Head of Medical Physics at GenesisCare UK, says: "Our vision is to redefine the standard of cancer care with passion, innovation and a unique national network of the best. Within this vision is our roadmap to continually strive for higher standards in treatment quality and extend GenesisCare's adaptive therapy services across multiple treatment platforms. We are excited to announce we have been able to include the RayStation treatment planning system within our portfolio of planning solutions, supporting our provision of high quality, robust radiotherapy treatments, with particular benefit for patients with some of the most challenging and complex cases."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are pleased to announce an order from GenesisCare UK. RayStation is well-equipped for this network's requirements for remote planning and optimal workload distribution. I am convinced that RayStation will pave the way for efficient patient treatments and further contribute to GenesisCare's pursuit of the highest possible standard."

ABOUT GENESIS CARE

GenesisCare is the UK's leading independent specialist cancer care provider. We are transforming cancer care, with advanced diagnostics, medical oncology, radiotherapy and Theranostics, to achieve the best possible life outcomes for our patients. We operate 14 state-of-the-art specialist outpatient cancer centers, providing patients with a world-class standard of care, with access to the latest innovative treatments proven to be safe and effective, delivered by highly trained physicians and healthcare professionals. For more information: genesiscare.com.

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,000 clinics in 44 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

ABOUT RAYSTATION

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

