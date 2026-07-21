GenesisL1 Publishes White Paper for a Live Decentralized Scientific Layer 1 Unifying Data, AI Models and Protected IP

Operating since 2021, GenesisL1 unifies molecular data, deterministic machine learning, agent-accessible computation and encrypted scientific IP, with L1 coin as its native infrastructure asset.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized Science Labs LLC, a U.S. R&D contributor to GenesisL1, today announced the network's Version 1.0 technical whitepaper. It documents the architecture, deployed protocols, evidence, limitations and roadmap of a live, public, permissionless blockchain built as a decentralized ledger for scientific data, models, computation, rights and protected knowledge.

GenesisL1 Whitepaper Version 1.0 summarizes operational evidence documented in the publication: a public network live since November 2021, more than 733,919 represented molecular structures across deployed collections, approximately 229,000 PDB records in second-generation state, deterministic GL1F inference and CIPNFT encrypted scientific-IP capsules. Credit: GenesisL1.

GenesisL1 has produced blocks since November 2021. Its network and applications remained public throughout development, so the paper follows the infrastructure, not the reverse. The result is an inspectable, EVM-compatible Layer 1 where researchers, institutions and autonomous software can work from the same signed scientific state without depending on a single database operator, model host or platform owner.

The deployed stack includes MOLNFT, which represents molecular structures on-chain; GL1F, which publishes content-addressed Model NFTs and performs deterministic fixed-point machine-learning inference inside the EVM; and CIPNFT, which supports encrypted scientific IP capsules, provenance, controlled disclosure and evidence-rich bilateral exchange for attributable counterparties. CIPNFT also includes an optional experimental ML-KEM-768 envelope mode for post-quantum key protection.

Together, these systems create a programmable path from data to model to execution to result to intellectual property. Exact artifacts and model versions can be identified, computation replayed, licenses attached and model-input-output histories independently inspected. Large-scale training remains off-chain; selected compact models and inference rules can be anchored and executed reproducibly.

The paper reports more than 733,919 tokenized molecular structures across first-generation collections. A second-generation deployment reports roughly 229,000 Protein Data Bank structures and one million sequences - about 50 GB of logical scientific payload written into chain state. It distinctly labels what is live, benchmarked, proof of concept, in progress, planned or not yet independently audited.

"The next scientific infrastructure will not be a collection of disconnected databases, model hosts and private APIs. It will be a verifiable environment where exact data, models, execution, results, licenses and protected knowledge form one programmable history," said Mikhail Fedorov, founder of GenesisL1. "GenesisL1 is already live. The opportunity now is for researchers, AI teams and institutions to build before the next scientific software stack is defined."

L1 coin is the network's native infrastructure asset. Consensus transactions and scientific state writes are metered in L1; bonded L1 secures proof-of-stake consensus, weights governance and supports community-pool funding. Applications may also settle services in L1.

GenesisL1 does not claim blockchain makes a scientific conclusion true or replaces peer review, experimental validation, regulated systems, repositories or high-performance computing. It provides a persistent verification, execution and settlement layer designed to interoperate with them.

The paper invites independent review and integrations across data science, bioinformatics, molecular medicine, biotechnology, longevity, peptide research and in silico drug discovery.

Publication is not a token offering, private allocation, fundraising round, exchange-listing announcement or invitation to purchase L1.

White paper:

https://genesisl1.com/whitepaper.pdf

Press kit:

https://genesisl1.com/press/

About GenesisL1

GenesisL1 is a live, public, permissionless EVM-compatible Layer 1 for scientific data, machine-learning models, deterministic computation, autonomous software, programmable rights, encrypted scientific IP and community governance.

About Decentralized Science Labs LLC

Decentralized Science Labs LLC is a Wyoming R&D company contributing scientific research and software to GenesisL1. It does not own or control the public network.

Media Contact

Mikhail Fedorov

Medical doctor • Bioinformatics and data science

Founder, GenesisL1

Decentralized Science Labs LLC

Sheridan, WY 82801

[email protected]

+1 207-987-0880

SOURCE GenesisL1