GENESYS 6.0 advances the connected, integrated engineering of systems

GENESYS 6.0 expands on capabilities first introduced with Vitech's flagship CORE™ software, bringing more power to the systems engineer and connecting the systems engineering effort with the greater project. Underpinned by an extensible information model proven over 50 years of practical systems engineering application, GENESYS captures the essential information in an integrated model with SysML conformance alongside fit-for-purpose views. A change anywhere is instantly reflected everywhere and stored in the model itself, freeing the team to focus on the engineering of the system rather than the manual maintenance of disjoint documents and diagrams.

"Successfully engineering systems in a complex world is a collaborative effort," said Vitech president David Long. "It requires the systems engineer to work in concert with customers, stakeholders, engineers, and subject matter experts to fully understand the problem, consider all dimensions, and deliver the right solution, capturing not only the 'what' of design but also the critical insights in the 'why' behind the design."

Long went on to note that, "This demands a robust repository to serve as the authoritative source of truth, the ability to tailor the display of that information for different analyses and different audiences, and seamless connections between the systems engineering environment and the greater engineering lifecycle. That is the heart and soul of GENESYS."

This new version of the software introduces an interface to Simulink, connecting the descriptive systems engineering model with detailed design and analysis. It adds enhanced search capability, allowing project team members to quickly access the information they need as systems become larger and more complex, new configuration management tools to help during design reviews, and guides to help teams connect GENESYS to their engineering enterprise.

Designed on the .NET framework, GENESYS 6.0 provides systems engineers with the full benefits of open architecture, and includes out-of-the-box connectors with other design tools, including DOORS and MATLAB as well as the Microsoft Office environment.

