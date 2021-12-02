Genesys International Transforms the Indian Mapping Landscape: To create a digital twin of urban India

The first-time creation of this very accurate 3D data will mean a host of applications would open up in high-definition mapping for smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning in telecom, renewable energy and in disaster management. The digital twin of cities will put India on the map with advanced cities that are now using this geospatial technology.

Genesys International has the largest constellation of advanced sensors in India, consisting of aerial mobile and terrestrial systems.

Genesys International has also filed for patents in unique Geocoding for addressing 3D data as well as automated capture of features from 3D Streetmap imagery.

Mr Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys, mentioned, "The digital twin platform of urban India will herald a transformation in map usage in this country as we would have mapped – literally - every inch of the city. These highly accurate 3D data - a step towards the Metaverse - will mean an essential part of the digital India economy system. Now, data of this kind would be available for license to a host of users"

Commenting on the above, Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India, said, "The new geospatial policy focuses on innovation and in harnessing the capability and content of companies like Genesys who have done pioneering work. Our Prime Minister has been a key advocate of using geospatial content in a host of applications, and his vision of self-reliance is manifested in the landmark geospatial policy."

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Genesys International is an advanced mapping content and solutions company. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a growing list of Fortune 500 and SME clients, Genesys International is well-positioned to play a significant role in the global GIS and Geospatial industry. The company has been delivering services to clients across the globe for the past 23 years, counting some of the world's leading companies as its clients. More information about the company is available on http://www.igenesys.com/

