Genesys Orthopedic Systems Completes a Senior Credit Facility; Westlake Securities Serves as Advisor

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Orthopedic Systems (the "Company"), a leading developer of medical implants and instruments for spinal fusion procedures, announced today that it has completed a senior credit facility with a regional commercial lender.

By providing capital with the goal of growing its market share, the multimillion-dollar facility will assist the Company with the expansion and launch of three new products. Josh Kaufman, Principal of Genesys commented, "We are pleased to secure funding to help us execute our growth strategy and launch our new suite of implant products featuring the latest in additive manufacturing technology. The addition of this funding will allow us to continue to design, develop, and commercialize the highest quality implants featuring the latest technologies available, and Westlake Securities did an excellent job of advising us throughout the entire process."

Westlake Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to the management team of Genesys on the facility.

About Genesys

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Genesys is a privately held medical device company. GOS was formed in 2009 with a focus on the design, development, and marketing of an array of medical implants & instruments with novel attributes in an already mature spinal fusion market. For more information, visit https://www.genesysspine.com/

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Firm provides strategy, capital raising and M&A advisory services, and its principals have deep experience in advising, operating and investing in middle market companies. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

Disclosures: Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

Related Links

http://www.westlakesecurities.com/

SOURCE Westlake IB, LLC