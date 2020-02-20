Genesys Spine is pleased to announce the launch of our Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System

Genesys Spine

Feb 20, 2020, 10:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesys Spine Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System consists of partially threaded and fully threaded implants designed to secure the sacroiliac joint and minimize micro-motion enabling bony fusion.

Advantages of the Genesys Spine Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System include:

  • Dual thread designs incorporate a differential pitch for controlled compression across the joint.
  • Cannulated design allows for minimally invasive placement.
  • Offered in fully threaded and dual threaded configurations.
  • Optional washers designed to maximize purchase on the ilium without burying the implant head in the bone.
  • Increased surface roughness to help facilitate osteoinduction.
  • Rifled inner diameter to reduce inadvertent targeting pin migration.

"The Genesys Spine SI Fusion System is a game changer. It provides one streamlined system that addresses the pathology of sacroiliitis in both the lateral and posterior approaches. Many SI pain patients are mis/underdiagnosed due to their pain mimicking low back pain. This system will deliver health care providers with versatile tools to treat these patients in need of an SI Joint Fusion."

-Dr. Kaywan Gamadia, DO Cape Spine & Neurosurgery Cape Girardeau, MO

