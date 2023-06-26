Genesys Spine Launches SIros O™ Transfixing SI Joint Fusion System

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Spine today announced the launch of the SIros O™ Oblique SI Fusion system. This is the third sacroiliac joint fusion system offered by Genesys Spine and provides physicians with expanded surgical options to address SI Joint pain .

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the SIros O Oblique SI Fusion system. The SIros O system celebrates the key principles of the SIros® implant family by featuring not only the patented rifled inner diameter but also the 3D Printed nanostructure that facilitates osteoconduction," said Genesys Spine Chief Strategy Officer, SI Fusion, Meredith Gavlick.

"I am pleased to be the first physician in the US to utilize the newly available SIros O implant and the procedure was a tremendous success. The system offers minimally invasive, comprehensive instrumentation for smooth delivery of the implant with minimal bleeding and enhanced operative efficiencies. I look forward to optimizing outcomes for my patients as well as potentially ending opioid use for sacroiliitis in my practice," said Dr. Jessen Mukalel.

The SIros O SI Joint Oblique Transfixing fusion system complements the Genesys Spine SIros® Lateral and SIrten® Posterior SI joint fusion systems and is intended for sacroiliac joint fusion for conditions including degenerative sacroiliitis and sacroiliac joint disruption.

For more info on the Genesys Spine SI joint fusion systems, thoracolumbar, and cervical suite of products, please visit www.genesysspine.com

