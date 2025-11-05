Genesys Works Appoints Byron V. Garrett as CEO

Garrett will lead the nonprofit into its next chapter, expanding partnerships and student impact nationwide.

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Works , a national nonprofit that creates pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities, today announced the appointment of Byron V. Garrett as its next Chief Executive Officer. A nationally recognized business and nonprofit executive, Garrett brings extensive leadership experience spanning corporate, nonprofit, and government sectors.

Byron V. Garrett

"Byron's experience across nonprofit, business, and government, coupled with his passion for education and workforce development, will help us expand our impact for students nationwide," said Dan Nottke, Board Chair of Genesys Works. "We are grateful to Jeffrey Artis for his valuable leadership over the last five years, during which he built a strong foundation for Genesys Works' continued growth. We're confident that Byron will build on that foundation to guide Genesys Works into its next chapter."

Garrett most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at United Way Worldwide, one of the largest nonprofits in the United States, where he directed global revenue diversification, expanded government partnerships, and oversaw the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). He has also held leadership roles as President & CEO of the National Job Corps Association, CEO of the National PTA, and Chairman of the National Family Engagement Alliance, among others.

"I am deeply honored to join Genesys Works, which is an extraordinary organization that has been changing the trajectory of people's lives while ensuring employers have access to skilled talent," said Garrett. "For more than twenty years, they've equipped students with a growth mindset and the ability to pivot, as well as other durable skills that have been linked to career readiness to position them for long-term success. As someone who knows firsthand the transformative impact of gaining career skills and mentorship while still in high school, I look forward to working with the team, our partners, and our communities to expand opportunities for even more students to realize their potential."

Garrett succeeds Jeffrey Artis, who will retire after five years as President & CEO. During his tenure, Artis guided Genesys Works through a period of stabilization and growth, including strengthening the National Leadership Team, securing the largest philanthropic gift in the organization's history, and expanding into new markets.

"I am proud of the achievements we've made that have well-positioned our organization for future growth and success," said Artis. "I've witnessed firsthand the life-changing opportunities created when young people are given access to professional experiences and support to pursue their dreams. I'm confident that Byron's vision and leadership will take Genesys Works to even greater heights."

Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has served more than 11,000 young people and expanded to eight cities across the country. According to its most recent impact report :

90% of program graduates enroll in college (compared to 52% of their peers)

Alums earn a median income of $70,000 seven-plus years out of the program

Two-thirds of alums outearn at least one parent

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Jacksonville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region, New York City, and Tulsa. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org .

