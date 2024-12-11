Genetesis Launches CardioFlux Membership Program to Revolutionize Preventive Cardiac Care and Eliminate Heart Disease

Proactive, personalized monitoring of myocardial fitness at regular intervals, powered by MCG technology, represents paradigm shift in the prevention of heart disease

City of Mason's Biohealth Corridor selected as home of first ever CardioFlux Imaging Institute

MASON, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetesis, Inc., a leader in the field of magnetocardiography (MCG), today announced the launch of the CardioFlux Membership program. At launch, CardioFlux Membership is designed to be the easiest, fastest, and safest way to repeatedly measure and monitor heart health over the course of a lifetime. Participating Members schedule regular Visits to CardioFlux Imaging Institutes (CIIs) where they receive a heart scan to track changes in their myocardial fitness over time, as measured by a CardioFlux Score.

The launch of the CardioFlux Membership program also coincides with the official opening of the company's first CardioFlux Imaging Institute in Mason, Ohio, one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in the greater Cincinnati metropolitan area. Genetesis intends to furnish both diagnostic imaging services and the CardioFlux Membership program through a planned national rollout of CIIs, scaling MCG access to customers, patients, physicians, and scientists across the US.

"When we first began this company, we had dreamed of harnessing technology to actually prevent disease, not just detect it," said Peeyush Shrivastava, Co-Founder and CEO. "After an unexpected journey that has shown us MCG's true potential for solving the real problems in cardiac care today, we have an incredible opportunity to flip the script by launching MCG at the intersection of prevention and diagnosis. This launch marks the first major step toward achieving a future where heart disease finally stops being the number one cause of death in the US."

Introducing the CardioFlux Score

For active Members, myocardial fitness – defined as the health of the heart's cardiac muscle – is assessed by calculating their CardioFlux Score. The current version of the CardioFlux Score analyzes 14 unique biomarkers that quantify the heart muscle's electrical activity and then compares those results to a benchmark of healthy, symptom-free individuals. The Score is highly sensitive to changes in cardiac muscle that may arise due to lifestyle changes, new medications, significant health events, and even aging.

Currently, CardioFlux Scores can only be obtained using Genetesis' own flagship device, CardioFlux MCG, which is a fully noninvasive, 90-second assessment of cardiac function that measures the tiny magnetic fields produced by the heart's natural electrical activity during a typical heartbeat. Unlike other, more traditional forms of cardiac imaging, CardioFlux MCG is completely silent and does not require ionizing radiation, pharmaceuticals, or exercise induced stress.

CardioFlux MCG has already received 510(k) clearance from the FDA as well as a medical device license from Health Canada, and Genetesis is actively conducting several clinical trials designed to explore MCG's specific utility in both diagnostic and preventive cardiac applications. These trials are being conducted in partnership with several nationally recognized healthcare institutions, such as Cleveland Clinic, Hackensack Meridian Health, Mayo Clinic, Saint Luke's Health System, The Christ Hospital Health Network, and University of Florida.

"With CardioFlux Membership, our primary aim was to make understanding your individual heart health as simple as stepping on a scale to measure your own weight," said Manny Setegn, Co-Founder and Chief Product & Strategy Officer. "MCG technology is perfect for this application, and we have a unique opportunity to deliver this product directly to the general public in a way that can make preventive approaches to cardiac care far more personalized and effective."

Pricing and Availability

Memberships are available on three plans, differentiated primarily by the number of CardioFlux Scores measured per year: Starter: $349 Core: $499 Pro: $999

CardioFlux Scores are paired with a complementary Score Consult conducted by a board-certified physician





Results are always available and shareable from a personalized online CardioFlux account, provided at time of registration





Memberships are available to all members of the general public without the need for a physician referral or order

Practicing physicians interested in learning further about the science of MCG or the potential benefits of CardioFlux Membership for their patients are encouraged to reach out to Genetesis directly to receive access to additional educational materials.

"Despite our best efforts, heart disease has remained the number one cause of death for over a century now," said Robert Takla, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "Our team believes that a new approach, focused on regular and repeated measurements of the heart, will empower people to make the more proactive choices that can actually help prevent heart disease while also catching meaningful disease far earlier, before symptoms become irreversible. What we've been doing with cancer for the past two decades, I see no reason why we can't do with heart disease."

To learn more about the CardioFlux Membership program or explore what Membership can mean for you, visit https://www.cardioflux.com.

About Genetesis

In pursuit of a world without heart disease, Genetesis, Inc. has translated over 60 years of magnetocardiography research into CardioFlux MCG, a 90-second cardiac imaging modality administered without the need for ionizing radiation, pharmaceuticals, or exercise-induced stress. CardioFlux MCG has already been 510(k) cleared by the FDA and is currently being further evaluated for its specific utility in both diagnostic and preventive cardiac applications.

Headquartered just north of Cincinnati, Ohio, Genetesis has been working to understand how MCG technology can unlock a world of superior cardiac insights since 2013.

For more information about Genetesis, visit https://www.genetesis.com.

For more information about accessing CardioFlux MCG as a potential user, visit https://www.cardioflux.com.

