GeneTherapyLive™ Welcomes New Partner to Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program

"We are very excited to announce the addition of our first strategic alliance partner to the GeneTherapyLive ™ platform," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of GeneTherapyLive ™. "The CAR-TCR Summit Series serves as an expert within the industry and, through the partnership, GeneTherapyLive ™ will be able to utilize the cutting-edge insights and information provided by The CAR-TCR Summit, ultimately expanding our reach within the gene therapy space."

For the sixth year, the CAR-TCR Summit hosts its industry-leading comprehensive agenda, with the goal of engineering a disease-free world. This year, the 7-tracked, four-day virtual event will take place August 30-September 2 and will gather 150+ VIPs in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell and TCR-T cell therapy field, to lead end-to-end discussions across carefully curated sessions.

The CAR-TCR Summit will provide attendees with insights on induced pluripotent stem cell–derived constructs, novel allogeneic approaches, and supercharging therapies against solid tumor indications. The summit will also explore integrating automation for streamlined manufacturing and consistency at scale, and strategies to commercialize cell therapies affordably. Each track is designed to support the industry in developing CAR and TCR-based therapies by providing a comprehensive education for multi-disciplinary teams across biotech and pharma.

The SAP program partners leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions with each other for national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ communication platform, these groups can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP Program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families.

