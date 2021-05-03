Genetic Analysis Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) announced today the addition of Norwegian molecular diagnostic company Genetic Analysis AS to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic drugs and microbiome-based products.

First established in 2008, Genetic Analysis is a fast-growing molecular diagnostic company which uses its unique, patented GA-map® platform to detect and characterize imbalance in the gut microbiota (dysbiosis) in human fecal samples. Genetic Analysis is the first company in the world to develop, document, clinically validate and commercialize a CE-marked In Vitro Diagnostic test (GA-map® Dysbiosis Test) for identifying and characterizing of dysbiosis in IBS and IBD patients. The company has also reacted with agility to the ongoing pandemic and developed a special test for COVID-19 virus detection in fecal samples.

"Genetic Analysis is pleased to add a diagnostic company's perspective to MTIG as its membership continues to pursue Microbiome therapeutics to treat a range of diseases," said Ronny Hermansen, Genetic Analysis CEO. "GA recognizes the rapidly growing microbiome industry and the importance of relating gut microbiota to different diseases. In addition to IBS/IBD we see the potential in several other exciting indications. Furthermore, these tests can play an important role in drug development and clinical trials identifying responders and monitoring efficacy. We look forward to contributing to the ongoing dialogue as Microbiome companies pursue evidence-based therapeutics."

"We welcome Genetic Analysis to MTIG as the Coalition's first diagnostic company," said Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix Inc., Vice President of Microbiome Research at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of MTIG. "The need for accurate routine diagnostics is becoming more pressing with the first pharma products approaching the market. Genetic Analysis will therefore provide a valuable perspective as MTIG looks forward to pursuing future education and advocacy efforts to advance the regulatory field for these emerging microbiome therapeutics."

Genetic Analysis's membership reflects MTIG's commitment to building a strong and diverse coalition of companies driving innovation in the microbiome space, and supporting safe, well-researched technologies for patient benefit. All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

About Genetic Analysis

Genetic Analysis AS (GA) is a science-based diagnostic company and pioneer in the human microbiome field with more than 10 years of expertise in research and product development. The unique GA-map® platform is based on a pre-targeted multiplex approach specialized for simultaneous analysis of a large number of bacteria in one reaction. The test results are generated by utilizing the clinically validated cutting edge GA-map® software algorithm. This enables immediate results without the need of further bioinformatics work.

GA's mission is to become the leading company for standardized gut microbiota testing worldwide, and GA is committed to help unlocking and restoring the human microbiome through its state-of-the-art technology. GA holds 22 highly qualified employees with relevant scientific backgrounds and with competence in bioinformatics, molecular biology, and bioengineering.

For more information, visit https://www.genetic-analysis.com/

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of eight microbiome therapeutics companies: Genetic Analysis, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Siolta Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics, Takeda and Vedanta Biosciences.

For more information, visit: www.microbiometig.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

SOURCE Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG)