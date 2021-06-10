Genetic Health Information Network Summit Will Address Data and Digital Infrastructure for Precision Medicine
Jun 10, 2021, 11:00 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Genetics, in collaboration with leaders from across genetics and healthcare, today announced the 4th Genetic Health Information Network Summit will take place October 25-27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. This event assembles leaders at the intersection of genetics, technology, and healthcare, to solve the data and digital infrastructure challenges in precision medicine.
"Emerging from a global pandemic, it is clearer than ever that the science of genetics and the systems to track and share data must advance to meet the pressing health challenges of the 21st century," said Gillian Hooker, PhD, ScM, LCGC, Chief Scientific Officer of Concert Genetics. "We look forward to bringing this group back together to accelerate that advancement in the hopes of establishing a truly connected health information network to power precision medicine."
Unique in its broad engagement of healthcare stakeholders and its focus on practical solutions to real-world challenges in precision medicine, the invitation-only event convenes leading health plans, clinicians, hospital systems, researchers, policy makers, laboratories, technology vendors and pharmaceutical companies, as well as patients and advocates.
The event's organizing committee includes members from across the healthcare landscape. They include:
- Priscilla Alfaro, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Zelis
- Jim Almas, MD, VP & National Medical Director for Clinical Effectiveness, LabCorp
- Mara Aspinall, Managing Director and Co-Founder, BlueStone Venture Partners
- Dawn Barry, Co-Founder & President, LunaDNA
- Carlos Bustamante, PhD, Executive Chairman, Bustamante Lab, Inc.
- Debra Esser, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Phillip Febbo, MD, SVP & Chief Medical Officer, Illumina
- Steve Goldberg, MD, VP, Chief Health Officer, Medical Affairs & Diagnostic Services, Quest Diagnostics
- Gillian Hooker, PhD, ScM, LCGC, Chief Scientific Officer, Concert Genetics
- Mira Irons, MD, Group Vice President, Chief Health & Science Officer, American Medical Association
- Dax Kurbegov, MD, VP & Physician-in-Chief of Clinical Programs, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute
- Howard Levy, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Robert Nussbaum, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Invitae
- Randy Scott, PhD, CEO, Thinking Bench Capital
- Ben Solomon, MD, Clinical Director, National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health
- Robert Steiner, MD, Clinical Professor, University of Wisconsin, and Chief Medical Officer, PreventionGenetics
Key themes of previous Summits are summarized at: https://www.geneticnetworksummit.com/whitepaper/
More information on the Summit can be found at www.geneticnetworksummit.com.
About Concert Genetics
Concert Genetics is a software and managed services company that promotes health by providing the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing and precision medicine. Concert's genetic testing management capabilities leverage a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, market-leading expertise, and a technology platform that supports genetic test ordering, resulting, coding, coverage, and payment integrity. More information can be found at www.concertgenetics.com.
