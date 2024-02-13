Genetic Testing Fraud: The New York StateWide Senior Action Council's "Medicare Fraud of the Month"

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for February; Genetic Testing Fraud.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

"Genetic testing fraud occurs when Medicare is billed for a test or screening that was not medically necessary and/or was not ordered by a beneficiary's treating physician," explained Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide. She added. "If Medicare denies the genetic test claim, you may be responsible for the cost of the test! The average cost is $9,000 to $11,000."

Alvarez advises seniors to take the following steps to stop Genetic Testing Fraud:

Do NOT give out your personal information or accept screening services, including a cheek swab, from someone at a community event, a local fair, a farmer's market, a parking lot, and/or any other large event. Tests can be referred to as DNA screenings, cancer screenings, and hereditary testing.

Only YOUR DOCTOR should prescribe your genetic test after assessing your condition. Medicare only covers one preventative genetic test to screen for cancer.

Always read your Medicare statements.

The words "gene analysis" or "molecular pathology" may indicate questionable genetic testing.

Refuse the delivery of any genetic testing kit that was not ordered by your physician.

Be suspicious of anyone who offers free genetic testing and then requests your Medicare number.

If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes.

If you are contacted by anyone who offers these tests, don't do it and REPORT IT!

If you suspect any kind of Medical Fraud report it to the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-333-4374. The NYS SMP and their trained counselors and volunteers help educate Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. It also provides information and educational presentations.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.