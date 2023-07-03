Genetic Testing Global Market is Projected to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2030: Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

The global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.


The global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Prenatal & Newborn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

The Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.

