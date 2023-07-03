Genetic Testing Global Market is Projected to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2030: Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

03 Jul, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Prenatal & Newborn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 249 Featured) -
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- AutoGenomics, Inc.
- Biocartis NV
- BioRad Laboratories
- Cepheid Inc.
- ELITech Group SAS
- Illumina, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Luminex Corporation
- Natera, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics AG
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Genetic Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- A Prelude to Genetic Testing
- Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
- Different Types of Genetic Tests include
- Prenatal and Newborn Screening
- Diagnostic Testing
- Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing
- Carrier Identification
- Pharmacogenomic Testing
- List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
- Genetic Testing Delivery Models
- Genetic Sequencing Approaches
- Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth during COVID-19, Set to Record Exponential Growth Post-COVID
- Expanding Applications to Drive Genetic Testing Market
- Regional Landscape
- Prenatal Testing Market to Rise
- Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Studies Indicate Possible Correlation between Genetic Variations Tied to Immunity and COVID-19 Severity
- SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care
- List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication
- Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market
- Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky Affair
- Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)
- Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market
- Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US
- Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing
- Predictive Diagnostics
- Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly
- Myriad Genetics - A Leader in Breast Cancer Testing
- Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics
- Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market
- MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
- Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing
- Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
- Select List of Available Tumor Markers
- Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing
- Increasing Focus on Data Churning
- Genetic Testing to Explode into Provider Workflow with Intriguing Use Cases
- Primary Factors Responsible for Waning Interest in Direct-to Consumer Genetic Testing
- Liquid Biopsy to Facilitate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
- Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chromosomal Disorders Augments Demand for Cell-Free DNA Testing
- Emergence of Rapid DNA Testing
- Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnyrhr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article