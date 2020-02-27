Genetic Testing Market demand to hit USD 28.5 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on genetic testing market which estimates the global market valuation for genetic testing will cross US$ 28.5 billion by 2026. A growing demand for DTC genetic testing will drive market expansion over the forecast period. Genetic testing can project the risk of diseases, identify carriers and establish diagnoses. DTC genetic testing can help individuals identify ancestral origins and predisposition to certain illnesses. This can enable individuals to prepare or prevent the onset of certain diseases. Increasing awareness among people regarding their health will drive industry growth.

Genetic Testing Market size slated to surpass USD 28.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Growing adoption of genetic testing in oncology and genetic diseases in North America will propel the market expansion. Genetic testing to determine the probability of cancer and rare diseases helps in planning the treatment. Genetic testing helps in the formulation of the most effective treatment for cancer and other diseases. Hence, the growing application of genetic testing in cancer and genomic disorders will fuel the genetic testing market growth.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2490

Nutrigenomic testing was valued at USD 408.9 million in 2019 and will witness significant growth over the forecast period. Nutrigenomic testing determines how genetic variations change the individual reaction to nutrients. Nutrigenomic can assist with optimum nutritional planning. Rising incidence of obesity due to increased consumption of junk food and sedentary lifestyle will fuel the segment growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding customized diets will fuel market growth.

The cancer testing market held nearly 52% market share in 2019 and will exhibit robust growth in the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the advancements in genetic testing that can confirm the diagnosis. Furthermore, genetic testing can help with the formulation of the most effective drugs for the treatment of cancer, improving patient outcomes. These factors will boost the growth of the cancer testing segment.

The European genetic testing market held a substantial value in 2019 and is poised to exhibit nearly 13% CAGR over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population will boost demand for genetic testing in the region. Furthermore, presence of key market players in the region will positively impact the technology adoption. Additionally, favorable government initiatives to harmonize genetic testing and ensure accurate and reliable results will boost market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 146 pages with 138 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, "Genetic Testing Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/genetic-testing-market

Some major findings of the genetic testing market report include:

Growing demand for direct-to-consumer genetic will boost market expansion.

Growing adoption of genetic testing in oncology and genetic diseases in North America will drive industry growth.

Asia Pacific market will exhibit robust growth due to increasing patient pool and rising disposable income.

Competitors focus on a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as innovative service offerings, acquisitions, and partnerships to capture market share.

Few notable players in the genetic testing market share are 23andME, Abbott Molecular, Bayer Diagnostics, Cepheid, Counsyl, PacBio, Illumina Inc., Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, BioCartis, and Siemens. The market players are adopting strategies such as innovative product launches and acquisitions to expand their customer base and market share.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2490

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Genetic testing industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Test-type trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Genetic Testing Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Physician adoption of genetic tests into clinical care

3.3.1.2. Technological advancements and availability of new tests

3.3.1.3. Growing application of genetic testing in oncology and genetic diseases in North America

3.3.1.4. Consumer interest in personalized medicines in Europe

3.3.1.5. Growing demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. High costs of genetic testing

3.3.2.2. Dearth of experienced professionals and advanced infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped economies

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By test type

3.4.2. By application

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. Europe

3.6. Market share analysis, 2018

3.6.1. Market share analysis, by North America, 2018

3.6.2. Market share analysis, by Europe, 2018

3.6.3. Market share analysis, by Asia Pacific, 2018

3.6.4. Market share analysis, by Latin America, 2018

3.6.5. Market share analysis, by Middle East & Africa, 2018

3.7. Porter's analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.8.1. Strategy dashboard

3.9. PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

genetic-testing-market-size-will.jpg

Genetic Testing Market size will exceed $28.5 Bn by 2026

Genetic Testing Market size slated to surpass USD 28.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.