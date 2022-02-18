Genetic Testing Market in APAC to Grow by USD 1.31 Bn | Technavio

Feb 18, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The genetic testing market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 1.31 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Find out key information regarding the genetic testing market in APAC. Read Free Sample Report
Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Genetic Testing Market in APAC size
- Genetic Testing Market in APAC trends
- Genetic Testing Market in APAC industry analysis
Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the genetic testing market in APAC has been segmented into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of automated genetic equipment in clinical diagnostic laboratories has helped in reducing the workload, increasing accuracy, and improving the efficiency of clinicians by automating deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) purification, isolation, and amplification processes. The rising demand for early disease diagnosis, along with the availability of advanced genetic testing equipment, is expected to fuel the revenue growth of the equipment segment during the forecast period.
By application, the market has been segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others. The cancer diagnosis segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Genetic tests and devices for various types of cancer are increasing significantly. It is necessary to have a broad product portfolio to meet the requirement of diagnosing various cancers.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now
Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the major vendors of the genetic testing market in APAC include Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Mapmygenome India Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers genetic testing products such as Vysis CEP 12 SpectrumOrange DNA Probe Kit and Vysis CEP 8 SpectrumOrange DNA Probe Kit.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers genetic testing products such as pGLO Bacterial Transformation kit, elegans Behavior kit, and others.
- Danaher Corp. - The company offers genetic testing products such as Xpert BCR-ABL Ultra and Xpert Bladder Cancer Detection.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist genetic testing market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the genetic testing market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the genetic testing market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genetic testing market vendors in APAC
Related Reports:
Single Cell Analysis Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Genetic Testing Market In APAC Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.31 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.64
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Mapmygenome India Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment Market
2.2.1 Research and development
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5.Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 27: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 28: Comparison by Application
6.3 Cancer diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Cancer diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Cancer diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Genetic disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Genetic disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Genetic disease diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Cardiovascular disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Cardiovascular disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Cardiovascular disease diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising approval of advanced genetic testing products
8.1.2 Increasing application of genetic testing in oncology
8.1.3 Rising strategic partnership
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Varying regulations on genetic testing and research
8.2.2 High cost of genetic testing
8.2.3 Social and ethical implications of genetic testing
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advancements in next-generation sequencing
8.3.2 Rising adoption of genetic tests for COVID-19
8.3.3 Growing adoption of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse drug events
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Vendor Disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories – Key news
Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
Exhibit 50: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 53: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Danaher Corp.
Exhibit 55: Danaher Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Danaher Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 58: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 Exact Sciences Corp.
Exhibit 60: Exact Sciences Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Exact Sciences Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Exact Sciences Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 63: Exact Sciences Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Exact Sciences Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Exhibit 65: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 66: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 68: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
10.8 Illumina Inc.
Exhibit 70: Illumina Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Illumina Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Illumina Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 73: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 Mapmygenome India Ltd.
Exhibit 74: Mapmygenome India Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Mapmygenome India Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 76: Mapmygenome India Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.
Exhibit 77: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Myriad Genetics Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 80: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 QIAGEN NV
Exhibit 82: QIAGEN NV - Overview
Exhibit 83: QIAGEN NV - Business segments
Exhibit 84: QIAGEN NV – Key news
Exhibit 85: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: QIAGEN NV - Segment focus
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 91: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 95: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article