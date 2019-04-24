Genetic Testing Market to Reach $17.60 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Genetic Testing Market by Type (Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Others), Technology (Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), and Application (Chromosome Analysis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." According to the report, the global genetic testing market garnered $7.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.60 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in incidence of cancer & genetic disorders, increase in awareness regarding personalized medicines, and advancements in genetic testing techniques drive the market growth. However, concerns related to standardization of genetic testing-based diagnostics and strict regulatory policies for approval of products hinder the growth in the market. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies create new pathways in the market.

Molecular testing segment to contribute the highest share by 2025

Based on technology, the molecular testing segment held the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share. This is due to surge in prevalence of genetic diseases & different types of cancer and rise in the biomarker identification. However, the biochemical testing segment would experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to upsurge in incidences of birth defects including dislocation of main metabolic pathway, inborn errors of metabolism, and others along with rise in number of enzyme problems in adults.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5241

Genetic diseases diagnosis segment to maintain its dominating position by 2025

Based on application, the genetic diseases diagnosis segment accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the surge in prevalence of genetic disorders and various birth defects along with surge in mortality rate. On the other hand, the cardiovascular diseases diagnosis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2018–2025. This is due to rise in inherited heart diseases including inherited cardiomyopathies, dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and others caused by genetic changes.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in affordability, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growth in awareness regarding early screening of genetic disorders. However, North America contributed for more than two-fifths of the total share in terms of revenue in 2017 and is estimated to lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to presence of key market players, high expenditure on healthcare, ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies.

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5241

Frontrunners of the industry

Key market players analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad RBM, Inc.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (RainDance Technologies, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), Illumina, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Novartis International AG, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Cytogenetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research