Genetica and GCAC Announce Strategic Partnership Expansion into U.S. Cannabis Market: Revolutionizing Retail with Data-Driven AI and Blockchain Technologies

Partnership Aims to Transform Cannabis Retail Experience with Advanced Customer Insights, Real-Time Data Analytics, and Personalized Discount Programs.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetica and GCAC (Global Compliance Applications Corp.) are proud to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership into the U.S. market. Their collaboration integrates Genetica's AI technology, which is serviced in a few hundred retailers across the United States, and GCAC's global cannabis data to revolutionize the U.S. cannabis retail industry.

The partnership equips cannabis retailers with data-driven insights into customer preferences, enabling them to offer personalized deals to customers. Integrating GCAC's data with Genetica's AI solutions broadens both companies' ability to enhance the customer journey.

Genetica's CEO, Ben York , said, "Our collaboration marks a major stride in GCAC's U.S. expansion. With GCAC's technology and data, we aim to transform the industry with insights that enhance customer loyalty and revenue. Our goal is to drive customers to the store with GCAC and ensure they have a reason to purchase and return with Genetica's data insights."

The partnership extends GCAC's Citizen Green project to the U.S., introducing its Uplift NFT couponing system that offers personalized veteran discounts. Brands can generate coupons on the Efixii blockchain and share them directly with veterans, fostering a system that respects consumer anonymity, drives traffic, and incentivizes purchases.

GCAC's CEO, Brad Moore , added, "Our partnership with Genetica is more than tech integration; it's about creating a responsive ecosystem for the U.S. cannabis consumer. As we launch our partnership and discount program, customers nationwide will benefit from curated deals, improving their buying experience."

About Genetica:

Established in 2020, Genetica is at the forefront of modernizing the cannabis and CBD industries with Flora AI, its pioneering platform. Flora AI analyzes over 650 million data points to provide precise product recommendations, ensuring customers find the perfect product in line with their needs, biochemistry, and current in-store inventory. This state-of-the-art tool not only enriches the customer experience but also empowers store employees, paving the way for effective upselling and increased loyalty. With a profound understanding of the historical and cultural significance of cannabis, Genetica is committed to helping retailers navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving market. Experience the transformative power of Flora AI and unlock your cannabis and CBD retail business's full potential. For more information, please visit getgenetica.com .

About GCAC:

GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC's leading solution is Efixii, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality that is on par with other Layer-2's, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers through a series of value chain dApps that allows for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. GCAC created clearESG to assist businesses in communicating their sustainability goals and earned attributes on the blockchain through a series of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) merit badges. As an interconnected supply chain solution, the Efixii solution pays tokens for attesting to a product's value, or truthness, through a reward program. GCAC works in many agricultural industries providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS licensing model.

For more Company information, please visit www.globalcompliance.app , or review its profiles on www.sedar.com and the Canadian Securities Exchange's website, www.thecse.com .

Genetica Media Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

925-212-4200

