Genetically Modified Food Market size is set to grow by USD 40.6 billion from 2022 to 2027|High demand for crop production to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The genetically modified food market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genetically Modified Food Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Genetically Modified Food Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The genetically modified food market is segmented as follows:

Type

Vegetables



Crops



Fruits



Animal Products

Product type

Herbicide tolerance (HT)



Insect resistance (IR),



Stacked traits (ST))

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Elements such as the growing food industry across the globe, coupled with rising consumer expenditure on fresh food products such as vegetables are majorly contributing to the growth of the genetically modified vegetable segment. The significant factor propelling the growth of the vegetable segment is the rising awareness of the advantages of eating healthy foods in developed and developing markets. Genetically modified vegetables are available through both offline and online retail platforms. Therefore, such factors are expected to growth of the vegetable segment, which in turn will fuel the global genetically modified food market during the forecast period.

Genetically Modified Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the genetically modified food market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cibus, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Sakata Seed Corp., Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, and UPL Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

BASF SE - The company offers genetically modified food such as maize, soy, cotton, canola, sugarcane, and sugar beet.

Bayer AG - The company offers genetically modified food such as corn, sugar beets, and sugarcane.

Cibus - The company offers genetically modified food such as canola, rice, soybean, wheat, and corn.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Genetically Modified Food Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

High demand for crop production is the major factor notably driving genetically modified food market growth. The growth is attributed to factors such as these crops producing higher yields, resisting pests and diseases, and tolerating environmental stresses, which can help farmers to grow more food with fewer resources. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, global food production needs to increase by 70% by 2050 to meet the needs of the growing population. Thus, with minimal water and other resources, farmers will need to produce more food on the same amount of land. Therefore, there will be a growing adoption of genetically modified crops to improve the output by farmers, which in turn will fuel the GMO Food Market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Premium pricing of non-genetically modified food products is expected to have a positive impact on the genetically modified food market growth in the future years. However, the majority of people are more health-conscious, and there is a rising concern about the health factors of food products. The purchasing decision of non-genetically modified food products is usually based on their costs. For instance, over half of the consumers in the US have concerns about genetically modified food products, but they are not aware of the health effects. Therefore, the adoption of premium pricing of non-genetically modified food products will fuel the growth of the global Genetically Modified (GMO) Food Market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

An increase in demand for organic food products will be a major challenge that may impede the global genetically modified food market during the forecast period. A rise in the number of health-conscious individuals, growing environmental concerns, and government support toward awareness and the use of organic products are fueling the rising demand for organic food products. Similarly, aspects such as rising concerns for enhancing health and growing consumer awareness about organic food advantages are propelling the demand for organic food products among consumers when compared to genetically modified food products. For instance, popular supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart and Costco in the US are expanding their offerings of organic food. Therefore such factors are anticipated to impede the market during the forecast period.

Genetically Modified Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist genetically modified food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the genetically modified food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the genetically modified food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genetically modified food market vendors

Genetically Modified Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.27 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cibus, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Sakata Seed Corp., Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, and UPL Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

