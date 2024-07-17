Genetically Modified (GMO) Food Market size is set to grow by USD 46.8 billion from 2024-2028, High demand for crop production boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genetically modified (GMO) food market size is estimated to grow by USD 46.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period. High demand for crop production is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovations in gene-editing technologies. However, increase in demand for organic food products poses a challenge. Key market players include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cibus, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Sakata Seed Corp., Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, and UPL Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global genetically modified (GMO) food market 2024-2028

Genetically Modified (GMO) Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 46.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Canada, and France Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cibus, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Sakata Seed Corp., Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, and UPL Ltd.

Market Driver

The global genetically modified food market is experiencing significant growth due to the premium pricing of non-genetically modified food products. Consumers, while health-conscious, often base their purchasing decisions on affordability. In the US, over half of the population expresses concerns about genetically modified food, but the health effects remain unclear. As non-genetically modified food prices continue to rise, consumers may switch to genetically modified alternatives during the forecast period. Reasonable pricing and uncertainty surrounding the health effects of genetically modified food are key factors driving market growth.

Genetically Modified (GMO) food market is witnessing significant trends in food security through the use of gene technology and genome editing. Key crops like herbicide resistant soybeans, insecticide resistant soybeans, corn, canola, sweet potato, rice, and others are being modified to increase yield and reduce reliance on harmful pesticides. New innovations include the addition of essential nutrients like iron and vitamins in foods, such as bananas and rice. Recombinant DNA technology and transgenic crops are revolutionizing the industry, leading to the production of vaccines for infectious diseases like Hepatitis B, and even new plastics. However, there are risks and controversies surrounding GMOs, including health concerns, consumer choice, ethics, and environmental impact. Mechanisms for labeling and public education are crucial to address these issues and ensure food safety. New technologies, such as gene manipulation, continue to emerge, raising questions about potential allergens and antibiotic resistance. The market for genetically modified foods, also known as transgenic and genetically engineered foods, is expected to grow, but addressing public concerns and ensuring safety remains a top priority. The potential for poverty reduction and advancements in fish farming and human health are also significant opportunities for the industry.

Market Challenges

The organic food market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers and growing environmental concerns. Organic food products, which are free from synthetic pesticides, genetic modification, and petroleum-based fertilizers, are in high demand. Major retailers like Wal-Mart and Costco in the US, as well as the restaurant industry in developed countries, are expanding their organic food offerings. Government support, including subsidies, financial aid, and research programs, is also driving the growth of organic farming. This trend is expected to increase the demand for agricultural biologicals and organic manures, essential for organic farming. Consequently, the rise in organic food consumption may hinder the expansion of the genetically modified food market during the forecast period.

The GMO food market faces challenges in winning consumer acceptance due to health concerns. Prominent drivers include health benefits, such as increased nutritional value and reduced pesticide use. However, potential health risks, like cancer and gastrointestinal discomfort, linked to GMOs create skepticism. Allergies are another concern, with some consumers wary of consuming foods with altered DNA. Innovative GMO products, like beverages and food processing, offer opportunities for growth. Techniques used in genetic engineering, like gene guns, electroporation, microinjection, and Agrobacterium, enable the introduction of desired traits, such as herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, and stacked traits. Soybeans, cotton, maize, oilseed rape, and tobacco are common GMO crops, with techniques like gene stacking and Crispr technologies driving advancements. Companies like Origin Agritech, Monsanto, COODETEC, Nidera, and Sensako lead the market, focusing on nitrogen-fixing crops, animal feed, and addressing food waste and biofuel demand. Haploid induction techniques are also gaining traction to improve crop productivity.

Segment Overview

This genetically modified (gmo) food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Vegetables

1.2 Crops

1.3 Fruits

1.4 Animal products Product Type 2.1 Herbicide tolerance (HT)

2.2 Insect resistance (IR)

2.3 Stacked traits (ST) Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Vegetables- Genetically modified vegetables offer advantages such as faster growth and higher yields, making them valuable in meeting the increasing food demand. These modifications also provide resistance to pests and diseases, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and minimizing crop losses. Additionally, genetically modified vegetables can withstand extreme weather conditions, enhancing their resilience to climate change. The global vegetable market is expected to grow due to factors like the expanding food industry, rising consumer expenditure, and increasing health consciousness. The vegetable segment is particularly driven by the growing vegan population and the demand for exotic vegetables. Consumers in both developed and developing nations have higher disposable incomes, leading to increased demand. Genetically modified vegetables are accessible through offline and online retail channels, with the latter gaining popularity due to the convenience and wide variety of offerings, including exotic vegetables. The growing disposable income, especially in emerging economies, and the demand for exotic vegetables will fuel the growth of the vegetable segment in the global genetically modified food market.

The global plant-based protein products market is witnessing robust growth due to rising health consciousness and increasing veganism trends. Key players are innovating to meet the demand for sustainable and nutritious alternatives. Similarly, the global non-GMO food market is expanding as consumers seek healthier and more natural food options. The demand for transparency and food safety is driving this market, with significant contributions from major food brands and organic producers. Both markets are poised for substantial growth, driven by consumer preferences and evolving dietary trends.

Research Analysis

The genetically modified (GMO) food market refers to the production and consumption of nutrition-rich foods derived from organisms with altered genetic structures. This involves the use of genetic modification techniques, such as gene technology and recombinant DNA technology, to introduce better characteristics into plants and animals. Edible organisms, including soybeans, cotton, corn, canola, and sweet potato, are commonly modified to enhance traits like herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, and stacked traits. These modifications aim to improve conditions for farmers, such as increased shelf life and resistance to pests, while maintaining or enhancing the nutritional value of the food. Microorganisms are also used in the production of GMO foods through various genetic engineering techniques. The result is a diverse range of transgenic crops and herbicide resistant soybeans, insecticide resistant soybeans, and other GMO foods that offer improved characteristics for farmers and consumers alike.

Market Research Overview

The Genetically Modified (GM) food market encompasses a wide range of nutrition-rich foods derived from genetically modified organisms (GMOs), including plants and animals. These edible organisms exhibit better characteristics under specific conditions, such as longer shelf life, sweet flavor, and better texture, making them highly sought-after in today's global market. The demand for GM foods continues to grow due to their health benefits, which include combating diseases like cancer and gastrointestinal discomfort, as well as addressing allergies caused by pesticides and toxic substances. Innovative products in the GM food market include beverages, food processing techniques, and taste preferences. Genetic engineering techniques, such as gene guns, electroporation, microinjection, Agrobacterium, transgenic, cis-genic, and sub-genic methods, are used to introduce desirable traits like herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, and stacked traits into agricultural crops, animal feed, and even food waste reduction. Trait types include nitrogen fixing crops, haploid induction techniques, and gene stacking, among others. Companies like Origin Agritech, Monsanto, COODETEC, Nidera, Sensako, and others are at the forefront of this industry, driving food security through genome editing, gene technology, and the development of living organisms and microorganisms using recombinant DNA technology. GM foods extend beyond crops to include transgenic soybeans, corn, canola, sweet potato, rice, and even human vaccines for infectious diseases like hepatitis B. The future of the GM food market holds exciting possibilities, with the advent of CRISPR technologies and the development of iron-fortified bananas and vitamin-enriched rice.

