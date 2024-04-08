Genetically Modified Seeds Market size is set to grow by USD 12.80 bn from 2024-2028,rising adoption of gm seeds in biofuels boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genetically modified seeds market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.80 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period. The Genetically Modified Seeds market is surging due to the rising adoption of GM crops for biofuel production. Biofuels derived from GM crops like corn, soybean, and sugarcane are gaining prominence as renewable energy sources. These seeds offer enhanced traits such as higher yields, oil content, and biomass. Bioethanol from GM corn and biodiesel from GM soybean and canola are widely used as fuel additives and alternatives to fossil fuels. Food production and agricultural land are also impacted by this trend, with GM seeds engineered for herbicide tolerance, drought resistance, and virus resistance. The lab process involves gene splicing and silencing to create seeds with desired genetic features. Despite concerns over food and nutritional value, GM seeds are a significant player in the biofuels industry.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, India, Brazil, and Argentina Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cibus, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., HSR Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Limagrain, GenTech Seeds Pty Ltd, Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, and UPL Ltd.

This genetically modified seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Canola, Others) Type (Herbicide tolerance, Insect tolerance) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The Genetically Modified Seeds Market encompasses various traits, including Insect Resistance and Herbicide Tolerance, for cultivated crops such as Soybean, Corn, Cotton, Rice, Canola, and others. Insect pests and Weeds pose significant challenges to agricultural production. GM crops, like glyphosate-resistant Soybean and Corn, offer Herbicide Tolerance through the Rc gene, enabling effective weed control with synthetic chemicals like Roundup. Insect Resistance is achieved through the introduction of genes from organisms like the Bt gene from Bacillus thuringiensis. Other traits include High Yield, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance, and Virus Resistance. The use of the Gene Gun and Agrobacterium tumefaciens facilitates the integration of desirable genes into the DNA of natural seeds. Genetically Modified Seeds provide improved yields, longer Shelf Life, and resistance to pests and herbicides, enhancing Food Production on Arable and Agricultural Land. GM crops like Sugar Beet Seeds, Wheat, Maize, and Canola, rich in Proanthocyanidins and Anthocyanidins, contribute to Ethanol production and Livestock feed.

The Genetically Modified Seeds Market in North America is significantly driven by the adoption of GM crops, particularly in the US and Canada. Canola, a key crop in this region, has seen widespread use of genetically modified seeds due to poor agricultural production and the need for pest and herbicide management. The gene gun and agrobacterium tumefaciens are common tools used in the genetic modification process, resulting in herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant seeds. GM seeds offer improved yields and longer shelf life, making them essential for food production and biofuels on arable land. However, concerns over food safety and the environmental impact of synthetic chemicals used in conventional seeds continue to fuel the demand for genetically modified organisms with desirable genetic features, such as drought and salinity resistance, virus resistance, and enhanced nutritional value. The lab-based gene splicing and gene silencing techniques used in GM seeds aim to mitigate crop damage from diseases, insects, and other environmental stressors. GM seeds are currently used in various crops, including soybeans, corn, cotton, canola, sugar beet seeds, wheat, maize, and even ethanol-producing crops like sugarcane and oleo-chemicals. Despite the benefits, the use of GM seeds remains a subject of food concern and regulatory oversight due to potential long-term health and environmental risks.

The Genetically Modified Seeds Market is driven by digital agriculture and data analytics, revolutionizing farming practices. Satellite imaging, drones, sensors, and precision farming equipment collect data on soil health, weather, crop growth, and pests. Data analytics algorithms process this information, providing farmers with actionable insights to optimize GM seed cultivation, maximizing yields and enhancing nutritional value. Key crops include soybean, corn, cotton, rice, and others. Technologies include gene splicing, gene silencing, insect resistance, herbicide tolerance, and high yield.

The Genetically Modified Seeds (GMS) market refers to the production and sale of seeds engineered with specific traits such as insect resistance, herbicide tolerance, and high yield. These seeds are used in crops like soybean, corn, cotton, rice, and canola. However, with the emergence of vertical farming technology, the need for GMS may be limited as it avoids the use of synthetic chemicals and GM organisms. Vertical farming utilizes controlled environments for plant growth, eliminating the need for pesticides, herbicides, and GM crops.

In the realm of Agricultural Sciences, the Genetically Modified Seeds (GM) market has experienced significant growth due to the introduction of seeds with desirable Genetic Features such as Insect Resistance and Herbicide Tolerance. These innovations have been instrumental in enhancing the Yields of cultivated crops like Soybean, Corn, and Cotton, by mitigating threats from Insect Pests and Weeds. The process of Genetic Modification involves the use of DNA from natural seeds, as well as advanced techniques like the gene gun and Agrobacterium tumefaciens. Gene Splicing and Gene Silencing are key methods employed in GM crops to confer specific traits. Viral Carriers are also utilized in this process. Despite the benefits, the shelf life and consumer acceptance of GM seeds contrast with those of Conventional Seeds. The Genetic Makeup and Genetic Features of GM Organisms continue to be subjects of extensive research and debate in the agricultural industry.

The Genetically Modified Seeds market is a significant sector in the agricultural industry, with major players such as Monsanto, DuPont, and Syngenta leading the way. These crops, including herbicide-tolerant and genetically modified organisms, are designed to increase yield, improve resistance to pests and diseases, and enhance nutritional value. The use of genetically modified seeds has been a topic of controversy, with concerns regarding their impact on the environment and human health. However, the benefits of these seeds, such as increased productivity and reduced reliance on harmful pesticides, have led to their widespread adoption. The market for genetically modified seeds is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from developing countries and advancements in genetic engineering technology. The Gene Technology Regulation Act and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service regulate the production and sale of genetically modified seeds in the US. The market for genetically modified crops is expected to reach USD15.3 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025.

