Genetically Modified Seeds Market size to grow by USD 18.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in the adoption of biofuels to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The genetically modified seeds market size is set to grow by USD 18.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 10.69%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The genetically modified seeds market is segmented as follows:

Product

Corn



Soyabean



Cotton



Canola



Others

Type

Herbicide Tolerance



Insect Tolerance

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the corn segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Corn dominated the global genetically modified seed market because of the increased demand for corn, which is widely used in the production of ethanol as well as livestock feed. Moreover, due to its versatility, corn is now second-most produced crop, in-terms of acres covered, worldwide, behind wheat. Hence, these elements will fuel the market for genetically modified seeds worldwide.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the genetically modified seeds market include BASF SE, Cibus, FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, HSR Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Pioneer, Rallis India Ltd., Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Royal Barenbrug Group, Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, UPL Ltd., Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., and Sakata Seed Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings

BASF SE - The company offers genetically modified seeds that support farmers in counteracting soil erosion and biodiversity loss.

The company offers genetically modified seeds that support farmers in counteracting soil erosion and biodiversity loss. Cibus - The company offers genetically modified seeds that increase yield in a sustainable way, with new traits to increase quality, as well as integrated pest and disease management to protect their crops.

The company offers genetically modified seeds that increase yield in a sustainable way, with new traits to increase quality, as well as integrated pest and disease management to protect their crops. FMC Corp. - The company offers genetically modified seeds that drive innovation to improve flavor, quality, convenience and productivity for the benefit of growers, marketers, retailers and consumers around the world.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in the adoption of biofuels is significantly driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Owing to the high price of crude oil, the erratic supply of fossil fuels, and the political and environmental problems associated with fossil fuels, interest in and funding for renewable energy has recently increased.

Furthermore, consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, which is fueling the demand for biofuels.

Energy crops such as wheat, soybeans, sugarcane, and corn are used to make biofuels and they ensure environmental sustainability, lower the world's reliance on fossil fuels, and reduce pollution.

Major Trends

The rise in molecular breeding is an emerging trend in the genetically modified seeds market.

New genetically modified seeds are likely to be introduced and are anticipated to be available during the forecast period, depending on the regulatory approval procedure.

Indian institutions are heavily involved in the development of genetically modified seeds for 13 crops, which include rice, wheat, and sugarcane, to increase yield and quality.

The products include vitamin A-enhanced rice and wheat, drought-tolerant maize, biofortified bananas, and pest-resistant cowpeas and beans, have multiple modes of resistance to pests and diseases as well as tolerance to herbicides.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increase in demand for organic food products is a key challenge hindering the GM seeds market growth.

The main causes of the rise in demand for organic food products include growing environmental concerns, an increase in the population of health-conscious people, and government support for raising awareness and using organic products.

These food items are free of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, and fertilizers derived from petroleum and consumer demand for organic food products is also being fueled by rising health concerns and consumer awareness of the advantages of eating organic food.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of genetically modified seeds during the forecast period.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist genetically modified seeds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the genetically modified seeds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the genetically modified seeds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genetically modified seeds market vendors

Genetically Modified Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, India, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Cibus, FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, HSR Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Pioneer, Rallis India Ltd., Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Royal Barenbrug Group, Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, UPL Ltd., Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., and Sakata Seed Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global genetically modified seeds market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global genetically modified seeds market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Soyabean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Soyabean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Soyabean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Soyabean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Soyabean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cotton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Cotton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cotton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Cotton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cotton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Canola - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Canola - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Canola - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Canola - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Canola - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Herbicide tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Herbicide tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Herbicide tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Herbicide tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Herbicide tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Insect tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Insect tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Insect tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Insect tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Insect tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 128: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.5 Cibus

Exhibit 133: Cibus - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cibus - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Cibus - Key offerings

12.6 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 136: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 FMC Corp.

Exhibit 141: FMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: FMC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: FMC Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Groupe Limagrain Holding

Exhibit 144: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Overview



Exhibit 145: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Segment focus

12.9 JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

Exhibit 148: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 151: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 152: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 153: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 Land O Lakes Inc.

Exhibit 155: Land O Lakes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Land O Lakes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Land O Lakes Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Rallis India Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Rallis India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Rallis India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Rallis India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Royal Barenbrug Group

Exhibit 161: Royal Barenbrug Group - Overview



Exhibit 162: Royal Barenbrug Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Royal Barenbrug Group - Key offerings

12.14 Sakata Seed Corp.

Exhibit 164: Sakata Seed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sakata Seed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Sakata Seed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sakata Seed Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Exhibit 168: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Key offerings

12.16 Takii and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Takii and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Takii and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Takii and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 UPL Ltd.

Exhibit 174: UPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: UPL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: UPL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 177: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

