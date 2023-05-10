Genetically Modified Seeds Market size to grow by USD 18.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in the adoption of biofuels to drive the market growth - Technavio

May 10, 2023, 17:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The genetically modified seeds market size is set to grow by USD 18.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 10.69%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
- Genetically Modified Seeds Market size
- Genetically Modified Seeds Market trends
- Genetically Modified Seeds Market industry analysis
Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The genetically modified seeds market is segmented as follows:
- Product
- Corn
- Soyabean
- Cotton
- Canola
- Others
- Type
- Herbicide Tolerance
- Insect Tolerance
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share growth by the corn segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Corn dominated the global genetically modified seed market because of the increased demand for corn, which is widely used in the production of ethanol as well as livestock feed. Moreover, due to its versatility, corn is now second-most produced crop, in-terms of acres covered, worldwide, behind wheat. Hence, these elements will fuel the market for genetically modified seeds worldwide.
The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market, download a sample report!
Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the genetically modified seeds market include BASF SE, Cibus, FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, HSR Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Pioneer, Rallis India Ltd., Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Royal Barenbrug Group, Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, UPL Ltd., Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., and Sakata Seed Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Vendor offerings
- BASF SE - The company offers genetically modified seeds that support farmers in counteracting soil erosion and biodiversity loss.
- Cibus - The company offers genetically modified seeds that increase yield in a sustainable way, with new traits to increase quality, as well as integrated pest and disease management to protect their crops.
- FMC Corp. - The company offers genetically modified seeds that drive innovation to improve flavor, quality, convenience and productivity for the benefit of growers, marketers, retailers and consumers around the world.
Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- The rise in the adoption of biofuels is significantly driving the market growth during the forecast period.
- Owing to the high price of crude oil, the erratic supply of fossil fuels, and the political and environmental problems associated with fossil fuels, interest in and funding for renewable energy has recently increased.
- Furthermore, consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, which is fueling the demand for biofuels.
- Energy crops such as wheat, soybeans, sugarcane, and corn are used to make biofuels and they ensure environmental sustainability, lower the world's reliance on fossil fuels, and reduce pollution.
Major Trends
- The rise in molecular breeding is an emerging trend in the genetically modified seeds market.
- New genetically modified seeds are likely to be introduced and are anticipated to be available during the forecast period, depending on the regulatory approval procedure.
- Indian institutions are heavily involved in the development of genetically modified seeds for 13 crops, which include rice, wheat, and sugarcane, to increase yield and quality.
- The products include vitamin A-enhanced rice and wheat, drought-tolerant maize, biofortified bananas, and pest-resistant cowpeas and beans, have multiple modes of resistance to pests and diseases as well as tolerance to herbicides.
- Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
- The increase in demand for organic food products is a key challenge hindering the GM seeds market growth.
- The main causes of the rise in demand for organic food products include growing environmental concerns, an increase in the population of health-conscious people, and government support for raising awareness and using organic products.
- These food items are free of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, and fertilizers derived from petroleum and consumer demand for organic food products is also being fueled by rising health concerns and consumer awareness of the advantages of eating organic food.
- Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of genetically modified seeds during the forecast period.
Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist genetically modified seeds market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the genetically modified seeds market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the genetically modified seeds market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genetically modified seeds market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The vegetable seeds market size in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 134.09 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers Mexico vegetable seeds market segmentation by seed type (open pollinated varieties and hybrid) and crop type (onion, hot pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others). The increasing investments in agriculture research is notably driving the vegetable seeds market growth in Mexico.
The global garden seeds market size is projected to increase by USD 938.64 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 3,187.23 million. This garden seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (online sales, specialized stores, and groceries), Type (vegetable seed, flower, and ornamental seed, fruit seed, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Reduction of mental health issues is a key factor driving the garden seeds market.
|
Genetically Modified Seeds Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.69%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 18.38 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
9.43
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, India, Brazil, and Argentina
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Cibus, FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, HSR Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Pioneer, Rallis India Ltd., Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Royal Barenbrug Group, Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, UPL Ltd., Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., and Sakata Seed Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global genetically modified seeds market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global genetically modified seeds market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Soyabean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Soyabean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Soyabean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Soyabean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Soyabean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Cotton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Cotton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cotton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Cotton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cotton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Canola - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Canola - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Canola - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Canola - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Canola - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Herbicide tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Herbicide tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Herbicide tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Herbicide tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Herbicide tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Insect tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Insect tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Insect tolerance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Insect tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Insect tolerance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.4 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 128: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Bayer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Cibus
- Exhibit 133: Cibus - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Cibus - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Cibus - Key offerings
- 12.6 Corteva Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Corteva Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Corteva Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Corteva Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 FMC Corp.
- Exhibit 141: FMC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: FMC Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: FMC Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Groupe Limagrain Holding
- Exhibit 144: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Segment focus
- 12.9 JK Agri Genetics Ltd.
- Exhibit 148: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 151: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 152: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Land O Lakes Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Land O Lakes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Land O Lakes Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Land O Lakes Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Rallis India Ltd.
- Exhibit 158: Rallis India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Rallis India Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Rallis India Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Royal Barenbrug Group
- Exhibit 161: Royal Barenbrug Group - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Royal Barenbrug Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Royal Barenbrug Group - Key offerings
- 12.14 Sakata Seed Corp.
- Exhibit 164: Sakata Seed Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Sakata Seed Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Sakata Seed Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Sakata Seed Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Syngenta Crop Protection AG
- Exhibit 168: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Key offerings
- 12.16 Takii and Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: Takii and Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Takii and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: Takii and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 UPL Ltd.
- Exhibit 174: UPL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: UPL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: UPL Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 177: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 184: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article