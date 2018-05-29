Geneva Commons Announces Band Lineup for 16th Annual Free Summer Concert Series

Fri., June 22 – NEVERLY BROTHERS (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) bring fiery energy to a musical concept that bridges the gap between 1950s rockabilly and the early 1960s British invasion.

Sun., June 24 – HI-INFIDELITY (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm) is back by popular demand as "Chicago's Best Classic Rock Band," featuring the classic tunes by REO Speedwagon, Journey, Styx, Foreigner and others.

Wed., June 27 – GENEVA JAZZ ENSEMBLE (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) will definitely jazz up your summer evening with their 18-piece ensemble that celebrates the best of the Big Band tradition.

Fri., June 29 – HILLBILLY ROCKSTARZ (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) is Chicagoland's #1 country band, and they guarantee a good time with their performances ranging from the classic artists like Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline to recent songs from Taylor Swift. They even mix in a few rock classics.

Sun., July 1 – INFINITY (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm) invites audience participation while belting out classic Journey songs in tribute to the classic rock band, and as such has gained thousands of dedicated followers.

Wed., July 4 – SERENDIPITY (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) will enhance your Independence Day celebration with their great combo of '60s, '70s, and '80s music.

Fri., July 6 – VOYAGE (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) has been hailed by fans and critics alike to be the best Journey tribute band in the world. Singer Sean Hugo, is a dead ringer in resemblance and voice for Steve Perry.

Sun., July 8 – 7th HEAVEN (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm) performs dead-on renditions of Def Leppard, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Journey and U2 at a frenetic pace.

Wed., July 11 – SMITH BROS. & CO. (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) bring classical vinyl hits from the '70s back to life.

Fri., July 13 – EAR CANDY (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) invites you to the ultimate dance party as they perform classic dance hits from the past 40 years.

Sun., July 15 – SEMPLE (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm) is diverse, playing everything from '70s rock to modern pop, and everything in between. There's something for everyone in the audience.

Other doings…

Restaurant Discounts – Many of the eateries at Geneva Commons are offering special discounts during the concerts. Coupons will be available onsite during the concerts, as well as at the Mall Office, located near H&M. Mall Office hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sidewalk Sale – The annual Sizzlin' Summer Sidewalk Sale will take place the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, June 30th and July 1st, with special sales both on the sidewalks and inside many Geneva Commons stores.

PHOTOS:

Hi Infidelity http://shopgenevacommons.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hi-Infidelity.jpg

Ear Candy http://shopgenevacommons.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/EC002b.jpg

7th Heaven http://shopgenevacommons.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/7thheaven-2018-1.jpg

Geneva Commons is located on Randall Road at Williamsburg Avenue in Geneva, Illinois. The premier lifestyle center serving the west suburban Chicago metropolitan area, it features a wide selection of stores and restaurants, including Crate & Barrel, Dick's Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Forever 21, Sephora, H&M, Williams-Sonoma, California Pizza Kitchen, Houlihan's, Bar Louie, and over 70 specialty shops and dining options. For more information, please contact Cathy Charhut at 630-262-0044 or ccharhut@midamericagrp.com.

