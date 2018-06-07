Geneva Commons Celebrates Grand Opening of a New Gathering Area with Ribbon Cutting and Festivities

The new gathering area has undergone a significant transformation, which is the largest renovation in Geneva Commons' history. The months-long redesign project has created a park-like space that will serve as the focal point of the property, where visitors to the outdoor lifestyle shopping center can gather and take in the new features, including comfortable seating, pergola, fireplace, life-size chessboard, grassy expanses and more. A variety of special events will be hosted in the new area throughout the year, including movie nights, fitness seminars, ice skating and concerts.

A preview of the renovated area can be viewed here: http://dodier.com/gathering-area-geneva-commons/

Summer Fun Activities and a Grand Prize

To celebrate the grand reopening, the Geneva Commons team has planned a summer picnic themed event from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. that is free and open to the public. There will be corn hole and other lawn games, prizes, face painting, balloon art, picnic fare, DJ music, and costumed characters. Visitors can enter to win the grand prize of a $1,000 Geneva Commons shopping spree. The day's events will culminate in a live performance by The Neverly Brothers from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., kicking off the 16th annual Geneva Commons Summer Concert Series, a thrice-weekly free concert series running through July 15.

"The excitement is palpable," says Cathy Charhut, property manager of Geneva Commons. "Every day we receive inquiries from shoppers about summer activities. It's a great feeling to see how the center has become a hub for the community. And this is just the beginning; the enhanced gathering area will allow us to do much more."

"We are excited to kick off the summer by delivering this dynamic, newly redesigned gathering area to the Geneva community," said Nick Koshiw, vice president of LaSalle Investment Management, the owner of Geneva Commons. "This investment reflects our commitment to ensure the property remains as the dominant lifestyle center in the region, and a great place for merchants to thrive for years to come."

The new gathering area was designed by the architectural firm of Kimley Horn. Mid-America Asset Management, Inc. handled the construction project, with Builtech acting as the general contractor

Geneva Commons is located on Randall Road at Williamsburg Avenue in Geneva, Illinois. The premier lifestyle center serving the west suburban Chicago metropolitan area, it features a wide selection of stores and restaurants, including Crate & Barrel, Dick's Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Forever 21, Sephora, H&M, Williams-Sonoma, California Pizza Kitchen, Houlihan's, Bar Louie, and over 70 specialty shops and dining options. For more information, please contact Cathy Charhut at 630-262-0044 or ccharhut@midamericagrp.com.

www.ShopGenevaCommons.com

