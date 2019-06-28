Geneva Community Power Surpasses Enrollment Target Delivering a Big Win for Seneca Lake and Area Residents

Geneva Community Power, a local solar program launched by the Town of Geneva and Joule Community Power, offered Geneva a $25,000 sustainability grant if program enrollment reached four hundred. On April 30 th , the Town of Geneva announced its intention to use the $25,000 grant to undertake a storm water control project that will benefit Seneca Lake.

Ontario County Water Resource Technician Katie Cappiello explained "The Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program is a competitive reimbursement grant program through New York State that funds projects to address water quality concerns like those we're seeing in the Seneca Lake Watershed. The WQIP requires a minimum local match of 25%, meaning that the $25,000 grant award from Geneva Community Power can be used to apply for $75,000 from the State for a total project budget of $100,000."

Mark Venuti, Supervisor for the Town of Geneva and a champion of the program, says "I'm proud of the community for coming together to ensure we could meet the application deadline for State matching funds and I'm excited about the prospect of being able to complete watershed projects valued at $100,000. But aside from the grant, the program is good for subscribers. By signing up for Geneva Community Power, subscribers can expect to save approximately 10% on electricity annually for up to 25 years and help combat climate change by supporting renewable energy generation. There's no penalty to withdraw from the program at any time so, there's also no real risk."

Joule CEO Mike Gordon remarked, "The success of the Geneva Community Power launch demonstrates that a model that empowers communities works. The enrollment target is not an arbitrary number. It's the number at which the economics of the solar farm make sense for a developer to build the farm and launch the program. As Joule knows that the solar farm can now go live, we can give back to the community in the form of sustainability grants. These grants make it possible for communities to fund sustainability projects of their choosing, projects that make sense for them. Geneva Community Power augments our path to 100% renewable energy, and it's a step that will benefit a wider community—those Finger Lakes residents and businesses that depend upon and are located near Seneca Lake. Geneva is a trailblazer, and we expect many other towns to follow their lead."

The Geneva Community Power renewable energy program is not just for Geneva residents. Enrollment is still open to NYSEG customers who want to lower their electricity bills and support renewable energy generation. Any NYSEG residential and small business customer is eligible to enroll in the program to take advantage of electricity bill savings.

Construction of the solar farm in Owego is already underway and the program is expected to launch this fall. Visit www.GenevaCommunityPower.com to learn more.

About Geneva Community Power

Geneva Community Power is a local renewable energy program serving residents and businesses in the New York Finger Lakes region. The Town of Geneva and Joule Community Power have partnered to establish the program that allows subscribers to benefit from solar energy by spending less on electricity while supporting clean energy generation. For more information or to enroll, please visit www.GenevaCommunityPower.com.

About Joule Community Power

Joule Community Power (Joule) works with municipalities and local partners to empower communities and facilitate their goals of providing residents and businesses with cleaner and cheaper energy. Joule principals were responsible for implementing New York State's first Community Choice Aggregation Program (CCA)—a program that enables communities to aggregate local energy demand in order to: 1) save money—gain leverage to procure less expensive electricity for residents and businesses, 2) make money—create new revenue opportunities by participating in energy markets, and 3) go green—gain local control to opt for clean and renewable generation sources. Joule is the only company in New York State offering CCA administrative services with a Public Service Commission-approved implementation plan that integrates local renewable energy projects, and only Joule has the expertise, relationships, and experience to effectively design, implement, and manage such a program. Joule's innovative renewable energy strategy in New York is driving new regulation and encouraging the Public Service Commission to rapidly advance innovative solutions. Joule Community Power is a division of Joule Assets. Learn more at: www.JouleCommunity.com.

