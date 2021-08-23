Geneva Financial Announces New Colorado Mortgage Branch Headed by Lynn Whipple

"We are so excited to be joining the Geneva team." Colorado Branch Manager Lynn Whipple stated. "There's really nothing quite like the care and human touch Geneva is known for."

Based out of Montrose, CO, Lynn and her new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

In her free time, Lynn loves spending time with her dogs, mountain biking, and enjoying Colorado's great outdoors. But more than anything, Lynn has a passion for helping people. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Lynn and her team at Geneva go above and beyond to help her clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

