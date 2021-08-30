Geneva Financial Announces New Ohio Mortgage Branch Headed by Joe Jackson

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 45 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Cleveland, Ohio led by Branch Manager Joe Jackson. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market. Jackson and his team have made a name for themselves in the Ohio market helping consumers across the state achieve their goals of homeownership and refinance strategy.

"We are enthusiastic about our move to the Geneva Financial platform" Ohio Branch Manager Joe Jackson stated. "Our whole team was particularly attracted to the authentic human service culture and expansive support paired with competitive rates – all of which translates into better care for our clients."

During the financial crisis in 2008, Joe saw a need to reinvent his branch to better serve his clients. Jackson then shifted his business model to USDA Loans for first-time homebuyers. Jackson is now one of the top producing USDA specializing loan officers in the nation with 223 USDA transactions originated in 2020 and 112 units year-to-date for 2021.

The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering beyond USDA through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including the homebuying standard Conventional Loan, FHA, VA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

In his free time, Joe loves traveling with his kids and watching sports (Go Buckeyes!). But more than anything, Joe has a passion for helping people. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Joe and his team at Geneva go above and beyond to help his clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

