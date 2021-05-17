Geneva Financial Awarded Madison, Indiana's Best Mortgage Lender of 2020

PHOENIX, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans' Rising Sun/Madison, Indiana branch has been awarded the prestigious 2020 Madison's Best Mortgage Lender award for the best businesses in the Madison, Indiana area. The competition featured over 300 area businesses in several categories. Winners, including Geneva Financial, will receive a certificate and badge and will be featured in the "Guide to Madison Indiana Area."

Cindy Baker, winner of Madison, Indiana's prestigious 2020 Best Mortgage Lender award for the best businesses in the Madison, Indiana area.

The award recognizes excellence in local businesses and spreads awareness of passionate professionals in the community. Geneva Financial took home the Madison Mortgage Lender award in 2018 and has achieved additional distinction in multiple states across the country. Geneva continues to challenge the status quo with a culture-forward mindset and a focus on being a good human.

"We are so excited for Cindy Baker and our Indiana branch as they receive well deserved recognition for their daily dedication and white-gloved service to their clients," Geneva Financial's CEO Aaron VanTrojen stated. "They continue to embody Geneva's core values and go above and beyond for the people they serve."

With more than 100 branches nationwide, Geneva offers countless customer-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com.

SOURCE Geneva Financial Home Loans

Related Links

https://www.genevafi.com/

