Geneva Financial Named #1 Mortgage Lender in 24th Annual 'Ranking Arizona' Poll by AZ Big Media

"...it's about the humans we serve and their opinion means more to our success than any bottom line" - Aaron VanTrojen

"The companies that are voted into the top ten are those companies whose customers and clients say are the best companies to do business with, in Arizona," said Mike Atkinson, President and CEO of AZ Big Media. "There is no better endorsement in business than one from your customers."

Over one million consumers cast their votes based on their opinions of the quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would recommend doing business.

"We're not the biggest lender in Arizona, but it's not about us, it's about the humans we serve and their opinion means more to our success than any bottom line" Aaron VanTrojen, CEO of Geneva Financial said in a statement. "Arizona has been the home of our Corporate Office since inception in 2007, so this honor holds special meaning for us. This is also one of the most competitive housing markets in the nation, further solidifying for me that the human branding and BE A GOOD HUMAN initiative we launched in 2019 was the right direction for our customers and employees alike."

As of the date of this publication, Geneva Financial employs in excess of 700 humans in over 130 physical and smart branches nationwide. Geneva maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star Google rating with over 1,500 reviews and a 4.9 star rating on WalletHub. The company's commitment to employees and community service earned the lender multiple 'Best Companies to Work For" honors by industry publications and an Arizona Excellence in Banking award in 2020.

Geneva Financial offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

To learn more about Arizona based mortgage lender Geneva Financial, visit www.GenevaFi.com

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Geneva Financial offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

SOURCE Geneva Financial

Related Links

http://www.GenevaFi.com

