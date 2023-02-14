Geneva Financial Named #1 Mortgage Lender on Ranking Arizona's Consumer Poll for Third Consecutive Year

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announced today the company has been named the #1 Mortgage Lender by Ranking Arizona for the third consecutive year.

The consumer driven award is based on a public vote from Arizona's largest and most comprehensive opinion-based business poll.

This ranking has brought consumers' voices to the forefront once again, giving them the power to determine who is truly the best in the state for one of the most important leaps in life, buying a home. Geneva Financial prides itself on breaking the norms of conventional thinking and introduced innovative processes for handling business across its 47-state licensure. For the third year in a row, borrowers across Arizona have applauded the value of the authentic human touch Geneva Financial is known for.

"No matter the market, the Geneva model is built on placing quality, personalized service first, and this award is a testament to the impact it has had in our headquartered home state." Geneva CEO Aaron VanTrojen commented. "We are honored to have the opportunity to build these relationships with Arizona homeowners, and we look forward to continuing to provide the exceptional human-focused service in our communities."

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. If you need help navigating the current market, connect with your local Geneva Financial location to start the conversation and read more about Geneva's full product lineup at https://www.genevafi.com/loan-products/.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 47 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

