Geneva Financial Named a Fastest Growing Company in the United States

"It's exciting to see the growth we're experiencing this year. We've made some sizable strides, from a brand refocusing to market expansions and increased support for our loan originators, all while maintaining the highest compensation plan in the industry," said Aaron VanTrojen, CEO and Founder of Geneva Financial.

"During our first 11 years in business, loan originators had a hard time believing our level of support is available at this high of a net compensation, but we are attracting more talent than ever and they are spreading the word, which has aided in our growth. Additionally, our Chief Operations Officer is implementing a strategy to accommodate the rapid pace of expansion in order to stay ahead of typical growing pains," VanTrojen added.

Rankings are determined based on high growth markers and predictive analysis algorithms that factor employee size, brand awareness, funding, acquisitions, hiring plans, new locations and additional trigger events. Based on collected data, Growjo formulates and predicts if the company is growing at an increased rate and/or is poised to grow significantly over the next 3-6 months.

Geneva Financial recently announced plans to add 500 loan officer jobs nationwide by second quarter of 2020. The company is currently onboarding over 70 new employees for the month September alone.

"Rankings on Growjo 10000 reports are based on a data point algorithm formulated to identify companies that are on a steadily increasing growth path," said Tom Blue, CEO, Growjo. "We are excited to share the achievements of the company rankings on our site because they represent the highest growing companies and those companies that are predictively poised for growth in the foreseeable future."

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial is a mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®.

For more information on Loan Originator job opportunities, visit:

GenevaFi.com/loan-officer-opportunity

About Growjo

Growjo, the leader in identifying the list of the top growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo 10000 every month. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list, visit Growjo.com

SOURCE Geneva Financial, LLC

Related Links

www.genevafi.com

