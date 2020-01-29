Geneva Financial Named Among Top 5 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For

"The companies named to this year's rankings have shown real commitment to workplaces that support and motivate their teams," said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director for Banking & Capital Markets. "In financial services – and the mortgage business in particular – employee engagement is a critical component of success. Each of this year's honorees can be proud of the cultures they have built and sustained."

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

"This particular achievement is more impactful for me because it is based solely on quality of an employee survey conducted by a third party rather than quantity of votes – a measure that essentially guarantees the big companies will always come out on top. Bigger doesn't always mean better for the employee," stated Aaron VanTrojen, Founder and CEO of the company. "There are over 17,000 mortgage companies in the U.S. – to know that our employee's feedback on their experience placed us among the top 5 and only 40 of our peers overall is one of the greatest accomplishments we could make as a company."

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

