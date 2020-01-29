Geneva Financial Named Among Top 5 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For
Jan 29, 2020, 12:23 ET
CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) has been named among the Top 5 Best Mortgage Companies to Work for 2020, a distinction awarded by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. Geneva came in #5 out of 40 named companies.
This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. This year's list included 40 companies. National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published in January, 2020.
"The companies named to this year's rankings have shown real commitment to workplaces that support and motivate their teams," said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director for Banking & Capital Markets. "In financial services – and the mortgage business in particular – employee engagement is a critical component of success. Each of this year's honorees can be proud of the cultures they have built and sustained."
Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
"This particular achievement is more impactful for me because it is based solely on quality of an employee survey conducted by a third party rather than quantity of votes – a measure that essentially guarantees the big companies will always come out on top. Bigger doesn't always mean better for the employee," stated Aaron VanTrojen, Founder and CEO of the company. "There are over 17,000 mortgage companies in the U.S. – to know that our employee's feedback on their experience placed us among the top 5 and only 40 of our peers overall is one of the greatest accomplishments we could make as a company."
About Geneva Financial
Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.
Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com
