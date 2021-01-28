Geneva Financial Named Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine

Every year, NMP selects top mortgage employers across five categories. Geneva was recognized among just 16 lenders nationwide in its respective category. Over the past two years, Geneva Financial has been executing an aggressive national expansion, a new brand vision and has increased volume by two and a half times from 2019-2020. In 2021, Geneva will continue its aggressive growth trajectory with plans to double its footprint by year's end.

"Achieving this recognition as a Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine further confirms that our human first approach launched in late 2018 was in line with where the industry is heading," Aaron VanTrojen, CEO of Geneva Financial said in a statement. "Our rapid growth over the past two years relied heavily on our ability to focus on one core element – the humans we count on and the humans who count on us. With that focus, everything else falls in place and your ability to elevate the originator and consumer experience becomes effortless."

Mortgage Loan Originators are flocking to Geneva Financial for the compensation, the culture, highly competitive rates, the expansive product offering, a 4.9 out of 5 star Google rating from consumers and the company's commitment to community service through its Geneva Gives and BE A GOOD HUMAN initiatives, earning the lender an Excellence in Banking award in 2020.

To inquire about working at Geneva Financial, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

SOURCE Geneva Financial

