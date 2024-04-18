Geneva Financial Welcomes Jessie Ermel as New Chief Compliance Officer

PHOENIX, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 48 states, announced that Jessie Ermel has joined its leadership team as Chief Compliance Officer. As CCO, Ermel will drive quality control and compliance for the company's mortgage operations.

Having previously spearheaded compliance departments from inception, Jessie joins Geneva Financial with a proven track record of success in navigating complex regulatory landscapes. Her addition to the team marks a significant milestone in Geneva's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and legal integrity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessie Ermel to the Geneva family as our new Chief Compliance Officer," said Telle VanTrojen, COO and Partner at Geneva Financial. "Jessie's extensive experience and dedication to compliance excellence make her an invaluable asset to our organization. Her leadership will undoubtedly propel Geneva Financial to new heights."

Jessie is also a licensed attorney in the state of Colorado. Her legal background complements her deep understanding of mortgage compliance. Her journey from law school in Iowa to various professional ventures in Kansas City and New York City before returning to her hometown of Colorado Springs reflects her diverse expertise and adaptability.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jessie is a passionate advocate for outdoor activities, often spending her free time hiking, camping, and swimming with her family. With a Bachelor's Degree in Music Performance, she also nurtures her love for music by attending local concerts and events.

"I am excited to embark on this new chapter with Geneva Financial and to lead such a talented compliance group," said Jessie Ermel. "I look forward to contributing to Geneva's continued success and upholding the highest standards of compliance excellence."

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 48 states offering Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

