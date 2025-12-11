Geneva PE Announces Funding and Launch of NXXIM (Nexus Enterprise Imaging LLC), an AI-Powered Medical Imaging Platform

Geneva PE's funding of NXXIM will create a cutting-edge AI platform that unifies patient data and empowers clinicians to make faster decisions, with pilot deployments in 2026.

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva PE LLC (Geneva PE), a leading medtech-focused investment firm, today announced that it has funded and officially launched NXXIM, a next-generation AI-powered enterprise medical imaging platform.

NXXIM is designed to seamlessly integrate all available patient data, including radiology images, pathology slides, lab results, EHR records, and genomic information, into a unified, real-time diagnostic workspace. By combining advanced multimodal AI with proprietary workflow orchestration, the platform enables rapid triage, precise decision support, and significantly faster time-to-diagnosis for radiologists, oncologists, and multidisciplinary care teams. This integrated approach addresses the long-standing fragmentation seen across imaging and clinical systems, giving clinicians a more complete and immediate view of each patient's diagnostic journey.

To drive the company's mission, NXXIM has assembled a world-class leadership team of industry veterans with decades of collective experience in medical imaging, artificial intelligence, data integration, and healthcare IT. The company is further supported by a distinguished Technology and Medical Advisory Board. This combined expertise positions NXXIM to execute on complex enterprise deployments and support the evolving needs of large health systems.

"NXXIM represents a fundamental leap forward in diagnostic intelligence," said Joseph Bamberger, Managing Partner at Geneva PE. "By uniting fragmented data silos with cutting-edge AI, we are empowering clinicians to make faster, more confident decisions that directly improve patient outcomes."

NXXIM is now in active development and initial clinical partnerships, with pilot deployments planned for select medical centers in 2026. Early collaboration discussions are focused on institutions seeking to streamline imaging workflows, reduce diagnostic delays, and modernize their existing infrastructure without disruptive system replacement.

About NXXIM: NXXIM is building the first truly integrated AI-native medical imaging platform that turns overwhelming data into actionable diagnostic clarity. Backed by Geneva Private Equity, NXXIM combines proven enterprise-scale technology with deep clinical expertise to redefine precision diagnostics.

About Geneva Private Equity: Geneva PE is a medtech-focused investment firm dedicated to backing transformative companies in diagnostics and data analytics that improve clinical and operational outcomes.

