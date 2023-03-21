Geneva Rock Moving Headquarters After Riverboat Road Building Acquisition

MURRAY, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Rock is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Riverboat Road Building in Taylorsville, Utah, which will serve as its new headquarters.

"We're excited to be changing our address to this historical building," said Jay Ritchie, President of Geneva Rock. "With its 100,000 square foot space and ample amenities, we're confident we will be better equipped to meet the needs of our customers. We're grateful to be so warmly welcomed into Taylorsville City and the Sorensen Research Park."

Due to internal growth, Geneva Rock needed to relocate from its current headquarters at 53rd South in Murray, Utah. The move will allow the company to expand operations while remaining centrall y situated in the Salt Lake Valley.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Geneva Rock to the City of Taylorsville," said Ryan Starks, Executive Director for the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, "Geneva Rock has an outstanding reputation in the community, and I look forward to supporting the positive impact the company will make in its new location."

The lot originally housed a restaurant shaped like a riverboat before it was demolished and replaced with the current building. Geneva Rock plans to keep the name to pay homage to the past.

The structure consists of four floors, 25,000 square feet each. Geneva Rock will occupy the entire fourth floor, while sister company Beehive Insurance will lease 15,000 square feet on the second floor. The remaining space on that floor will include shared office space, a 64-person training room, a gym, a conference room, and flex offices. Previous tenants plan to remain in the building.

Currently, an extensive interior remodel and parking lot resurfacing are underway. Geneva Rock plans to completely transition to the new building after June 30.

"I'm confident Geneva Rock will feel right at home in its new headquarters location," said Utah State Senator and Taylorsville economic development director Wayne Harper. "Hosting one of Utah's leading suppliers of construction products and services is a bragging point for our city."

About Geneva Rock

Established in 1954, Geneva Rock is the largest supplier of ready-mix concrete in the state of Utah and offers a wide range of construction services and products. With strategic locations, the company provides expert capabilities in construction, utility handling, excavating, and asphalt paving. Committed to building a better community, Geneva Rock is dedicated to maintaining collaborative relationships with its partners and customers through sustainability, corporate responsibility, community service, and charitable contributions.

