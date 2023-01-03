Geneverse Debuts Newest Solar Powered Indoor-Safe Generators: HomePower PRO Plus

Geneverse Kicks Off 2023 at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Showing off the Hottest Smart Home Innovation - Expandable Backup Power Solutions for a Smarter Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneverse, the makers of the most reliable compact solar generators designed for the home, jobsite and on the go, introduces the industry's most efficient and versatile battery backup system that can be converted into an in-grid generator system in minutes at the Consumer Electronics Show: The HomePower PRO Plus.

Geneverse makes high-powered, efficient battery backup solutions for every home. Great for up to 7 days of emergency backup power on a single charge, and with the option to recharge through solar panels for more energy independence. For more information visit www.geneverse.com

Geneverse is making energy independence at home a possibility, and inspiring "Smarter Home" with the Geneverse Home Energy Audit. Simply pair your Geneverse with the Geneverse App (free and incredibly easy to use) and plug in various appliances to the unit to see how much energy they draw. Instead of having the highest energy-guzzlers in your home run from a wall outlet during peak hours, Geneverse can allow you to power smarter, cheaper, and more sustainably by running these appliances during this time. Geneverse is leading the charge (pun intended) to not rely on the grid!

"It's an honor for our team to kick off the New Year by debuting the latest in solar generators and sustainable home backup system technology at the world's most influential tech event," says Geneverse CEO, Anson Liang. "We're proud to be able to offer more powerful and versatile solutions to make energy usage smarter. We're continuing to create better and more efficient ways to store energy and utilize smart power in the home as part of our roadmap to making energy independence a possibility for all."

Along with a first look at the powerful HomePower PRO Plus unit that can plug directly into a home's grid and comes complete with its own set of wheels, attendees of CES will also get a glimpse of Geneverse's whole home backup system expected to hit the market summer 2023.

About HomePower PRO Plus

Debuting for the first time is the all new Geneverse HomePower PRO Plus, a complete power system solution. The PRO Plus has a capacity of 4838Wh, 4400W of rated power and a surge power of 8800W. The surge outlet supports up to 30 amps, providing the perfect alternative power source for contractors, RV travelers, beyond traditional use in the home.

This big-hitter is housed in an ergonomic motorized "cart" for ease of portability and includes the Genverse Transfer Switch, a power box capable of turning this portable generator into an in-grid generator in minutes. The PRO Plus ecosystem features sliding panels for access to 18 available outlets, and a sleek modern look for any setting. And as this system's unique design consists of two Geneverse backup systems housed within the cart, these can be separated for different use case demands for even more versatility.

Available early Q2 2023.

About Geneverse Solar Pergola

This 8' tall expandable canopy is made of easy-fold solar panels (a photovoltaic ceiling) to capture energy like never before. This sleek Pergola transforms traditionally static outdoor decor into a power source for existing Geneverse Solar Generators to maximize the potential of your entertainment space.

About HomePower PRO Series (ONE & TWO PRO)

The HomePower PRO Series Solar Generators afford you access to high-output portable backup batteries capable of running 99% of home appliances and devices, some up to seven days on a single charge. And with the ability to recharge the PRO Series with solar panels (and at 6 times the speed of competing generators), users can enjoy sustainable energy-independence through any loss of power.

Supports 99% of Home Appliances with Up to 7 Days of Essential Power

HomePower ONE PRO: 1210Wh of capacity, 1200W of rated power and 2400W of surge power

HomePower TWO PRO: 2419Wh of capacity, 2200W of rated power and 4400W of surge power

HomePower TWO PRO Plus: 4838Wh of capacity, 4400W of rated power and 8800W of surge power

3 AC outlets at 120V/60Hz, 2 USB-C outputs with PD 100W, 2 USB-A certified by Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0

Dual Ultra-Fast Recharge

By the AC wall outlet in 1.5-2 hours, or by solar in 2-4 hours

Recharges 6 times faster than competing generators with a built-in Maximum-Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller

ACPS (Automatic Continuous Power System) enables the ability to charge the HomePower PRO at the same time it powers your devices for optimal battery performance and uninterrupted use.

Reliably Safe with LFP Batteries and 5-Year Warranty

Ultra-high efficiency LFP/ LiFePO4 (Lithium iron phosphate) batteries are extremely safe and provide a lifespan of over 3000 charge cycles

Every unit undergoes 52 reliability and safety tests

Certified energy efficiency and safety

An industry-leading 5-year warranty

30-second Hassle-Free Setup, with Smart App Control

With the portable ergonomic design, it takes 30 seconds or less to set up

User friendly intelligent display and control as well as built-in LED light for safety

Geneverse App to monitor and control battery and status of the generator

The Most Affordable Backup Power for Every Household

$0 cost for 100% renewable energy with no maintenance costs, no permits, no professional setup, no installation, no HOA approval

cost for 100% renewable energy with no maintenance costs, no permits, no professional setup, no installation, no HOA approval Designed for everyone: travelers on the road, families with kids, and seniors

Designed for every home: owners/renters, single family homes, town homes, condos/apartments, and RVs

The HomePower PRO Series can be purchased at Geneverse.com and are available at national retailers such as Lowe's, Home Depot, Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club and more.

HomePower ONE PRO: $1,499

HomePower ONE PRO with 1x SolarPower 2 Solar Panels (200W Total): $1,999

HomePower TWO PRO: $2,499

HomePower TWO PRO with 2x SolarPower 2 Solar Panels (400W Total): $3,599

For more news, information, and updates, check out Geneverse.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram to see Geneverse in action.

About Geneverse:

Geneverse is innovating the smart home space and redefining the generator industry with indoor-safe compact solar generators that deliver no-fuss power. With energy storage solutions suitable for a wide variety of circumstances, Geneverse aims to make your home energy usage smarter and more sustainable, and make an energy independent future available to all.

