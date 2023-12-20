Genevoyager Unveils Gene Therapy CDMO Facility in Milestone Move

News provided by

Genevoyager

20 Dec, 2023, 10:10 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genevoyager (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. (Genevoyager), a leading provider of one-stop CRO/CDMO services for gene therapy products, proudly announces the official opening of its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) facility. This significant milestone marks a major leap forward in the company's commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative gene therapy solutions.

The newly inaugurated cGMP facility is equipped with its proprietary One-Bac 4.0 System with Sf-RVF® cell line and adheres to the NMPA, FDA and EMA standards. Spanning 68,000 square feet, the facility is purpose-built to facilitate the seamless development, manufacturing, and scaling of AAV gene therapy products. With the operation of the facility, Genevoyager will provide development and manufacturing services for AAV, lentivirus, oncolytic viruses, and recombinant proteins.

The proprietary insect baculovirus system, One-Bac 4.0, developed by Genevoyager, applies a new strategy for the regulation of AAV expression cassettes. It aims to address the challenges in AAV-based gene therapy products by offering the following key benefits:

  • Achieving stability and yields ranging from 1E+15 to 5E+15 vg/L during scale-up manufacturing (500L-2,000L), 
  • Ensuring high safety with minimal impurities, and the absence of replication-competent AAV (rcAAV),  
  • Delivering high potency through increased infectivity and high full capsid ratios (＞70% in crude harvest), enhancing the therapeutic efficacy,
  • Providing high accessibility with reduced manufacturing costs, enabling an affordable pricing model that addresses the medical needs of a broad patient population.

The CEO of Genevoyager, Dr. Xiaobing He, said "We are thrilled to unveil our state-of-the-art CDMO facility.With our revolutionary insect baculovirus system addressing the complexities of AAV manufacturing, particularly for systemically administered gene therapy products, we are forging a pathway to provide high-quality and affordable gene therapies to patients worldwide."

About Genevoyager

Genevoyager is a leading provider of one-stop CRO/CDMO services for gene therapy products. With a proprietary technology platform for large-scale AAV production and cGMP facilities, Genevoyager is dedicated to advancing healthcare by supporting our partners to develop safe, effective, affordable, and accessible AAV gene therapy products to address unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit us at www.genevoyager.com/en

Contact 
Dr. Hui Wang, Head of US Business Development
E-mail: [email protected] 

Address
Genevoyager Inc

3675 Market Street
Suite 200
Philadelphia, PA 19104

SOURCE Genevoyager

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.