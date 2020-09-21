GeneWerk GmbH Announces Growth Equity Investment from Ampersand Capital Partners

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneWerk GmbH, a cell and gene therapy testing laboratory focused on providing preclinical and clinical trial patient sample analysis services, today announced a majority investment from Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the healthcare sector. Ampersand's growth investment will be used to expand GeneWerk's capabilities to meet rapidly growing demand for cell and gene therapy testing services.

GeneWerk provides cell and gene therapy sponsors with patient testing services in compliance with guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The company is recognized as a leading provider of vector integration site analysis (ISA) services, a method that was developed by GeneWerk's founders and that the FDA and EMA recommend performing after the administration of both integrating and non-integrating cell and gene therapies. The company's test menu also includes vector persistence testing, gene edited off-target analysis, vector copy number (VCN), vector quality control, immune repertoire analysis, and dedicated bioinformatics studies. With a focus on vector safety, characterization, and functionality analysis, the company's 30 employees work in compliance with GCP and in line with GLP standards in a BSL-2 classified state-of-the-art genomics and bioinformatics laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany.

Annette Deichmann, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO at GeneWerk commented, "With the benefit of Ampersand as our partner, GeneWerk will strengthen and expand its position in the U.S. and European markets while further investing in our testing capabilities to service cell and gene therapy sponsors and patients." Co-Founder and Co-CEO Manfred Schmidt, Ph.D., then added, "Our partnership with Ampersand solidifies GeneWerk's position in the space and will allow the company to continue to exceed our customers' expectations by facilitating the development of innovative cell and gene therapies. We are very pleased to have Ampersand on board as we take GeneWerk through its next phase of growth." Christof von Kalle, M.D., Co-Founder concluded, "This will greatly further GeneWerk's opportunities to contribute to medical breakthroughs and patient safety."

Marina Pellon-Consunji, Principal at Ampersand said, "GeneWerk is a leading company in its field. Given the exciting developments within the cell and gene therapy market and recent guidance by FDA and EMA, this is an excellent time for an investor with deep experience in cell and gene therapy to partner with the company. We are looking forward to working with the team at GeneWerk to accelerate and continue its success in delivering leading testing services to ensure the safety of patients receiving cutting edge cell and gene therapies."

About GeneWerk GmbH

Founded in 2014 by Prof. Dr. Christof von Kalle, Dr. Manfred Schmidt, and Dr. Annette Deichmann with the participation of the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) Heidelberg, GeneWerk is a cell and gene therapy testing laboratory focused on providing preclinical and clinical trial patient sample analysis services. The company is recognized as a leading provider of vector integration site analysis (ISA) services, a method that was developed by the company's founders and that the FDA and EMA recommend performing after the administration of both integrating and non-integrating cell and gene therapies. For more information, please visit www.genewerk.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

Related Links

www.ampersandventures.com

