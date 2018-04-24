GENEWIZ And Pacific Biosciences Announce Winner Of The 2017 Structural Variant SMRT® Grant Program

Author of more than 500 peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Scherer and his laboratory have discovered numerous disease susceptibility genes and made foundational contributions to the discovery of global copy number variation as a common type of genetic variation. With this award, Dr. Scherer will receive long-read whole genome sequencing on the PacBio Sequel System at the GENEWIZ laboratory to identify potential structural variants with a high penetrance in Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Low-coverage, PacBio whole genome sequencing provides rapid discovery of common structural variants for population studies and resolves rare structural variants unique to an individual, or shared within a disease cohort, with high sensitivity and a very low false-discovery rate.

The SMRT Grant program was open to genomics researchers around the world, and the winner was chosen by a panel of scientists. To see a full list of past SMRT Grant recipients visit: http://www.pacb.com/smrtgrant.

"We are very excited to partner with GENEWIZ, one of our newest certified service providers for the Sequel System. Their extensive experience delivering genome and transcriptome solutions to researchers studying genetic disorders makes them an ideal partner for demonstrating the utility of long-read sequencing in identifying structural variants," said Kevin Corcoran, Senior Vice President of Market Development for Pacific Biosciences.

"Advanced technology like PacBio SMRT Sequencing allows us to peer deeply into the human genome and identify disease-causing variations. By partnering with top technology providers like Pacific Biosciences, our seasoned team of Ph.D.-level staff scientists bring researchers like Dr. Scherer access to state-of-the-art platforms to advance their important work," said Dr. Ginger Zhou, Vice President, Global Next Generation Sequencing for GENEWIZ.

ABOUT GENEWIZ

GENEWIZ is a global leader in genomics services that enable research scientists within pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agriculture, environmental and clean energy, academic, and government institutions to advance their discoveries. Customers rely on our unique and proprietary genomics technologies and services, backed by our specialized experts in Sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, molecular biology, next generation sequencing, bioinformatics, and GLP regulatory-compliant services.

Headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ, GENEWIZ is privately-held with a network of laboratories in Boston, MA; Washington, D.C. Metro; Research Triangle Park, NC; San Diego, CA; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; and Seattle, WA. International locations include Beijing, Suzhou, Tianjin, and Guangzhou, China; Takeley, United Kingdom; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit www.genewiz.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, and Weibo.

ABOUT PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. Based on its novel Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology, Pacific Biosciences' products enable: de novo genome assembly to finish genomes in order to more fully identify, annotate and decipher genomic structures; full-length transcript analysis to improve annotations in reference genomes, characterize alternatively spliced isoforms in important gene families, and find novel genes; targeted sequencing to more comprehensively characterize genetic variations; and real-time kinetic information for epigenome characterization. Pacific Biosciences' technology provides high accuracy, ultra-long reads, uniform coverage, and the ability to simultaneously detect epigenetic changes. PacBio® sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for SMRT Sequencing. More information is available at www.pacb.com.

