ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genexa, the pioneering leader in clean medicine, is excited to announce the arrival of its over-the-counter (OTC) products at Target stores nationwide. As the cold and flu season approaches, Genexa will introduce its popular Infant and Kids' Pain & Fever and Cough, Cold, Flu medicines at 500 select Target locations.

Genexa Makes a Groundbreaking Debut at Target: Elevating Clean Medicine to New Heights

This launch represents more than just an expansion for Genexa—it signals a significant shift towards clean ingredients and more transparent offerings in food, beauty and now, the medicine aisle. As consumers increasingly seek out products free from artificial additives, Genexa delivers with a range of "clean" OTC medicines for the entire family. Each medicine is made with the same effective active ingredients as leading brands but 0% artificial preservatives, flavors, dyes, or common allergens.

"We know that Target shoppers are conscientious consumers—informed label readers who are actively seeking cleaner options for their families," said David Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of Genexa. "We're thrilled to meet this demand as the first clean medicine brand and for the first time, consumers don't have to compromise on effective and clean—they can have both. Our partnership with Target allows us to reach even more people who prioritize "clean" for their families."

The launch of Genexa at Target marks the brand's ninth major retail expansion, making it easier than ever for families nationwide to access clean medicine. The lineup includes best-selling Infants' and Kids' Pain & Fever Acetaminophen Oral Suspension, Kids' Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu, and Kids' Daytime + Long-Acting Nighttime Cough Relief Value Pack. Shoppers will find Genexa products prominently displayed in the children's OTC medicine section near the pharmacy.

About Genexa

Founded with the goal of revolutionizing the medicine aisle, Genexa makes medicines with the same effective active ingredients as leading brands, but without artificial additives including artificial preservatives, sweeteners, and dyes. Made in the USA with globally sourced non-GMO ingredients, Genexa medicines are certified gluten-free and free of the top 9 common allergens. As a Certified B-Corp, the company's commitment goes beyond product innovation, prioritizing transparency, ethical practices, and a drive to inspire industry-wide change.

