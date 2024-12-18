CPG Industry Veteran tapped to Lead Genexa's Mission to Transform the $40 Billion OTC Market

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genexa, the first clean medicine brand, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Lynch as President. A proven leader with deep expertise in scaling purpose-driven brands, Lynch will guide Genexa as it continues to redefine the $40 billion OTC market by providing families with clean, effective, and transparent medicine options.

GENEXA, THE PIONEER OF CLEAN MEDICINE, NAMES MICHAEL LYNCH AS PRESIDENT

Lynch's appointment comes during a period of rapid growth for Genexa, which disrupted the OTC category by creating medicines with the same effective active ingredients as conventional brands but without any artificial additives or dyes. Spanning categories such as cold and flu, pain relief, digestive health, and allergy, Genexa is now available in over 60,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Amazon, and Whole Foods.

"Michael is an exceptional leader with deep expertise in building high-growth, consumer-centric brands," said David Johnson, Co-founder and CEO of Genexa. "His leadership will help us continue to lead the clean medicine movement and take Genexa to new heights."

"Michael brings the perfect combination of experience, passion, and values to help Genexa reach new levels of success while staying true to its mission," added Brian Perkins, Genexa's Chairman and former Worldwide Chairman of Consumer Pharmaceuticals for Johnson & Johnson.

Lynch's impressive career spans both established and entrepreneurial brands, most recently serving as CEO of Nutiva Foods, a leader in organic oils and culinary products. He previously scaled early-stage health brands as President of Earth's Own Food Company and as CMO and Interim CEO of Daiya Foods, where he achieved a period of sustained, profitable growth which led to a successful sale of the company. Lynch started his career at Kraft.

"Genexa represents the future of medicine—clean, effective, and focused on putting people first," said Lynch. "I'm honored to join this incredible team and help accelerate the company's growth while delivering on its mission to revolutionize the OTC category and improve lives."

With Lynch at the helm, Genexa is poised to drive even greater innovation and growth- redefining what families should expect from their medicine cabinet.

About Genexa

Founded with the goal of revolutionizing the medicine aisle, Genexa makes medicines with the same effective active ingredients as leading brands, but without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, and dyes. Made in the USA with globally sourced non-GMO ingredients, Genexa medicines are certified gluten-free and free of the top 9 common allergens. As a Certified B-Corp, the company's commitment goes beyond product innovation, prioritizing transparency, ethical practices, and a drive to inspire industry-wide change.

SOURCE Genexa