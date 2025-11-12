Genezen Announces Manufacturing Partnership with Humane Genomics to Advance Oncolytic Virus Therapy for Pediatric Liver Cancer

INDIANAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genezen, a leading viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Humane Genomics, a biotechnology company developing oncolytic viral therapies, today announced a partnership for process transfer and cGMP manufacturing of HGI627, a novel therapy targeting pediatric liver cancer (hepatoblastoma).

Humane Genomics uses its proprietary synthetic RNA virus platform to rapidly design and engineer RNA viruses with precise anti-cancer capabilities. Through a two-factor selectivity mechanism, these therapies infect and replicate only in targeted cancer cells, leaving healthy tissue unharmed. The company's platform powers a growing pipeline of next-generation viral therapies across multiple cancer types, including their lead candidate, HGI627.

Under this collaboration, Genezen will perform technology transfer, process development, and cGMP manufacturing of the VSV-based HGI627 therapy.

"Genezen is excited to partner with Humane Genomics on this novel cancer treatment and provide our best-in-class manufacturing expertise to bring this critical therapy to life for pediatric patients," said Steve Favaloro, chairman and chief executive officer of Genezen. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting innovators at every stage of development and highlights the deep technical expertise and commitment to patients of the Genezen team."

Peter Weijmarshausen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Humane Genomics, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Genezen. Their experienced, dynamic team and state-of-the-art facilities make them a perfect match to turn our groundbreaking science into real therapies for patients."

About Genezen

Genezen is a best-in-class gene therapy CDMO with over a decade of experience and state-of-the-art viral vector manufacturing facilities. From concept to commercial scale, Genezen partners with innovators to deliver life-saving gene and cell therapies worldwide. Learn more at genezen.com or follow Genezen on LinkedIn.

About Humane Genomics

Humane Genomics develops oncolytic viral therapies using a groundbreaking RNA virus platform designed to selectively target cancer cells. Learn more at humanegenomics.com or follow Humane Genomics on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Genezen