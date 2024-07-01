Genezen to Acquire uniQure's Commercial Gene Therapy Manufacturing Operations in Lexington, MA

Strategic acquisition will enable Genezen to deliver late-phase and commercial gene therapy development and manufacturing services to customers around the world.

BOSTON and INDIANAPOLIS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genezen, a best-in-class gene therapy CDMO, today announced an agreement to acquire uniQure's (Nasdaq: QURE) commercial gene therapy operations in Lexington, MA, bringing a strategic manufacturing facility and a world-class team of employees to the company. Under the terms of the agreement, Genezen will enter into strategic supply agreements for uniQure's clinical portfolio and CSL's commercial HEMGENIX® product, the first one-time gene therapy approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adults with severe and moderately severe Hemophilia B. Located just outside of Boston, the Lexington site is a commercially-licensed viral vector facility, enabling Genezen to support customers from preclinical development programs through late-phase and commercial manufacturing. The facility also includes a state-of-the-art laboratory space and pilot plant that will serve as Genezen's global AAV center of excellence. With industry-leading infrastructure and a proven track record, the Lexington site will complement Genezen's existing clinical manufacturing operations and talented team in Indianapolis, IN.

Steve Favaloro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genezen, commented, "I am thrilled to welcome the Lexington team and the addition of a state-of-the-art, licensed viral vector manufacturing facility to Genezen. This acquisition significantly enhances Genezen's scale and differentiated capabilities, directly aligned with our mission to advance cell and gene therapies by providing top-tier, science-driven development and manufacturing solutions. We are honored to deliver these services to our current customers and the patients they serve, and are well positioned to immediately extend our support to even more customers in Lexington."

"uniQure has been a pioneer in gene therapy manufacturing for the past 15 years, and we are pleased to have found a partner in Genezen to take the facility and team into its next phase of growth," stated Matt Kapusta, CEO of uniQure. "This transaction provides us with continued access to the world-class manufacturing capabilities we established and the talented, dedicated people who support the facility every day. We look forward to beginning our collaboration with Genezen and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition."

Mike Deem, Head of CSL Behring Operations, "We are excited to expand our relationship with Genezen and have them take on HEMGENIX® commercial supply from the Lexington manufacturing operation, continuing to optimize the manufacturing process and help us ensure a reliable supply for patients."

This transaction will be funded in part by additional growth equity from Ampersand Capital Partners. "I am thankful for the continued support from Ampersand in our latest growth equity funding" added Favaloro. "The additional financing will allow us to grow our multi-site operations and positions us well to execute our long-term growth strategy to bring novel therapies to life for our customers around the world."

About Genezen

Genezen is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a decade's experience at the heart of the rapid growth in the gene and cell therapy market. Genezen is a leader in the supply of retroviral vectors, lentiviral vectors, and AAV. Led by an extremely experienced team, a science-first approach influences continual investment in scalable, high-yield manufacturing processes and best-in-class technologies. For more information about Genezen, please visit genezen.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

