GenFleet Receives IND Approval from China's NMPA for GFH375, an Oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) Inhibitor, in a Phase I/II Clinical Trial Treating Advanced Solid Tumor Patients with KRAS G12D Mutation

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenFleet Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on cutting-edge therapies in oncology and immunology, announced China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the clinical trial application for GFH375 (VS-7375) in an open-label, multi-center phase I/II study targeting advanced solid tumor patients with KRAS G12D mutation. G12D mutation is the most prevalent KRAS mutation detected in human cancers, and no G12D-targeted therapies have been approved yet.

GFH375 is a highly potent and selective KRAS G12D inhibitor targeting both "ON" (GTP-bound) and "OFF" (GDP-bound) states of the protein. According to the latest preclinical findings posted at 2024 AACR annual meeting, GFH375 demonstrated preliminary safety data, favorable oral bioavailability and potent efficacy across preclinical models; moreover, GFH375 holds the potential for treating G12D-mutant cancers with brain metastases.

GenFleet entered into a discovery and development collaboration with Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) in 2023 to advance three oncology programs. The first program selected is GFH375, which represents a significant milestone as the GenFleet's first product to achieve overseas out-licensing at preclinical stage and the IND approval in China, underscoring the company's expertise in the development of RAS-targeted therapies.

The study (GFH375X1101) will be conducted at ~40 hospitals, including the prominent Shanghai Chest Hospital. In phase I, the study aims to evaluate the safety/tolerability and preliminary efficacy of GFH375 in advanced G12D-mutant solid tumor patients. Additionally, the phase I trial will determine the recommended phase II dose (RP2D). Progressing into Phase II, the study will further assess the efficacy of GFH375 for patients of advanced solid tumors including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – three cancer types with highest prevalence of G12D mutation; the study will also investigate the underlying mechanisms of patients' response and resistance to the treatment.

"I am excited that the clinical trial application for GFH375 has been approved. The therapeutic landscape for G12D-mutant cancers remains challenging with limited treatment options, highlighting the significant unmet medical needs in this population. The G12D mutation is one of the most prevalent KRAS mutations and the development of G12D-targeted therapies has garnered significant attention recently. We eagerly await favorable safety and efficacy outcome for GFH375 in the upcoming trial, with the hope of introducing a novel life-saving treatment for patients." stated Dr. Shun Lu, professor of Dept. of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital.

"We are delighted to enter in a clinical trial to assess the clinical benefits of our G12D targeted program in monotherapy setting and explore the possibilities of synergistic effects that may arise from potential combination regimen in future. GenFleet's expertise in developing RAS-targeted therapies has been exemplified by the successful development of fulzerasib (GFH925, a KRAS G12C inhibitor) and the NDA acceptance of its monotherapy for NSCLC in China. This allows GenFleet to be well positioned to advance our second RAS pathway inhibitor GFH375 into the clinical trial, as well as other RAS-inhibiting therapies in our pipeline." stated Yu Wang, Ph.D/M.D., Chief Medical Official of GenFleet.

About KRAS G12D mutation and GFH375

RAS proteins, in active GTP-bound or inactive GDP-bound form, are binary molecular switches controlling cellular responses in signaling pathways including RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK and PI3K/AKT/mTOR. Three RAS genes encode for protein isoforms, namely Kirsten Ras (KRAS), Harvey Ras (HRAS) and Neuroblastoma Ras (NRAS), and KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in humans. Among KRAS mutations, G12D, G12V, and G12C represent the top three most frequently mutated alleles. KRAS G12D mutation is commonly found in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal cancer, and lung adenocarcinoma. A large percentage of patients harboring KRAS G12D mutation are found without smoking history and with poor response to PD-1 inhibitors. Mutant-selective G12D inhibitors hold promise to benefit large segments of KRAS-driven PDAC patients since KRAS G12D alterations are the most frequently occurring somatic change in PDAC patients (about 40%) who are reported to have an overall 5-year survival rate lower than 10%.

GFH375 is an orally active, potent, highly selective small-molecule KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor designed to target the GTP/GDP exchange, thereby disrupting the activation of downstream pathways and effectively inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the inhibition of GFH375 on tumor growth is enhanced along with the increase in dosage and duration of treatment; GFH375 also demonstrated low off-target risk in kinase selectivity and safety target assays.

GenFleet entered into a discovery and development collaboration with Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) to advance three novel oncology discovery programs related to RAS pathway-driven cancers. The risk-sharing structure of the collaboration provides Verastem Oncology a milestone-based option to license up to three compounds. The licenses would give Verastem Oncology development and commercialization rights outside of China while GenFleet would retain rights inside of the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

About GenFleet Therapeutics

GenFleet Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on cutting-edge therapies, is dedicated to serving significant global unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology. Based on the deep understanding of disease biology and translational medicine, GenFleet's proprietary and fully integrated R&D platform highlights multiple cutting-edge products with novel mechanisms and global IP.

Since its inception in 2017, GenFleet has built up industry-leading capabilities and expertise in developing novel drug candidates - both small molecules and biologics. Its pipeline includes over 10 programs, many of which have entered multi-regional clinical trials across China (including Taiwan), the United States, Europe and Australia. To date, GenFleet has over 5 clinical studies encompassing IND stage to phase II studies and completed co-development partnerships with numerous publicly listed companies worldwide.

GenFleet is expected to progress additional programs into the clinic, as well as transition from a clinical stage biotech company into a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company in the next 3-5 years.

