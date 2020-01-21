Gen.G and Benefit Cosmetics Partnership Encourages Women to Put on Their Game Face

Eleanor Barnes , @Snitchery (host)

, (host) Kristen Valnicek , @KittyPlays

, Gina Darling , @MissGinaDarling

, Nicki Taylor , @nickitaylor

, Jayden Diaz , @Your Princess

These videos will offer an in-depth look at the day-to-day realities of being a female online, both in the gaming and beauty communities. The series host is Eleanor Barnes, the influencer known as Snitchery who blends the worlds of beauty and gaming. In each episode, Barnes and the gamer guests will open up about what it's like to be a woman sharing their lives online, and teach each other more about their daily trials and triumphs. Barnes will create a customized makeup look for each of the women based on their individuality and what makes them feel empowered, AKA: their "Game Face."

"After serving women for more than 40 years in the beauty business, we at Benefit know how empowering makeup can be when women use it as a tool for expression, creativity, and self love," said Lisa Li, Director Global Digital Marketing, Benefit Cosmetics. "Women make up almost half of the audience watching and playing games. We are so excited to share these episodes with both the gaming and beauty communities through this work with Gen.G and these women who are leading the industry forward. To us, putting on your 'Game Face' means getting ready to own your day."

The series will take place over two weeks, with new videos highlighting a different player or streamer. Kicking off the series' first episode will feature one of the world's most popular players, Kristen Valnicek also known as "KittyPlays." Valnicek was also named Gen.G's Head of New Gaming Initiatives in 2019.

"I'm thrilled that Gen.G and Benefit are working together to bring a sense of belonging and community within gaming for women," said Valnicek. "There are so many amazing women in the gaming community, and I am excited that through partnerships like this, women can take the spotlight and feel confident about their gameplay."

"We want all players to feel like they belong in the gaming community regardless of gender," said Gina Chung, Gen.G's VP of Brand, Activation & Apparel . "Our vision is to create an inclusive environment for all, which is why we prioritize initiatives focused on equality and fairness. Working with Benefit is a great example of how the gaming audience is vastly growing and how esports organizations can step up to create positive communities for female gamers. "

To watch the series each week, please visit https://www.youtube.com/user/benefitcosmetics .

About Gen.G esports

Established in 2017, Gen.G is the leading esports organization connecting the U.S. and Asia. Ranked #6 in the inaugural Forbes list of the world's most valuable esports companies, Gen.G is the only major organization that owns and operates top teams in the world's leading esports markets -- China, South Korea, and the United States. Its unique portfolio of teams, winners of 7 global championships to date, includes the Seoul Dynasty franchise of the Overwatch League; 2014 & 2017 League of Legends world champion team in South Korea; the world's top all-female Fortnite team, based in Los Angeles; and the NBA 2K League's historic expansion franchise in Shanghai.

Gen.G's core mission is to help fans and athletes use the power of gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. The company has quickly become a commercial and thought leader, building a global, inclusive, and cross-cultural future for sports entertainment. Its widely acclaimed initiatives include: #TeamBumble, the leading team platform for the empowerment of women in gaming; and Gen.G Elite Esports Academy, the world's first fully-integrated academic esports program. Gen.G's teams, content creators, and corporate staff work out of their offices in Los Angeles, Seoul, and Shanghai.

About Benefit Cosmetics:

Benefit Cosmetics is the San Francisco-based makeup brand that believes laughter is the best cosmetic. Benefit is the No. 1 brow brand worldwide and is synonymous with fun, instant beauty solutions. Founded in 1976, the beauty brand has swept the world with one-of-a-kind cult favorite products like Benetint, BADgal BANG Mascara, the POREfessional Face Primer, Hoola Bronzer and Gimme Brow+. Benefit is one of the fastest growing prestige beauty brands in the business with locations in 51 countries across five continents. With more than 2,700 BrowBars and 85 boutiques worldwide, Benefit has become the brow destination for both product and service! Benefit is part of the world's leading luxury products group, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy. www.benefitcosmetics.com

SOURCE Gen.G esports; Benefit Cosmetics

Related Links

http://www.benefitcosmetics.com

