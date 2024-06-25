Gen.G Announces Partnership with LG U+

Global Esports Powerhouse Gen.G Join Forces with LG U+ to Strengthen Fandom and Innovate Customer Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G Esports has announced a partnership with LG U+. The partnership comes on the heels of the two companies' first collaboration to celebrate the 2023 LoL World Championship. The two companies will work closely together to strengthen fandom and innovate the customer experience. As part of the partnership, Gen.G Esports' League of Legends pro team will feature the LG U+'s logo on their jerseys during the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer season.

LG Gen.G

"We're thrilled to be able to renew our partnership with LG U+ in such an innovative way," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G Esports, "By leveraging all the data we've collected across our pro players and the thousands of students at the Gen.G Global Academy, we're able to offer an even superior customer experience through our YOUR.GG data analytics platform to the millions of gamers that are customers of LG U+."

Through this partnership, the two companies will provide LG U+'s Uth members with a variety of members-only benefits, including a monthly subscription to Gen.G Crew and YOUR.GG player reports, to enrich their gaming experience.

Fans will be able to interact directly with the League of Legends players who have led the teams to victory through the Gen.G Crew b.stage platform, as well as receive purchase tickets to fan zones at domestic fan meets and matches. Champion play analyses and player reports based on comparative data will also be provided through YOUR.GG, League of Legends data analytics service.

Gen.G Esports League of Legends team won the 2024 LCK Spring Split, securing the first-ever LCK four-peat at the top of the ladder for the fourth consecutive season. The team also went undefeated at the MSI, which concluded in May, marking their first international victory in seven years. With the team on a high, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting to see if Gen.G can achieve an unprecedented Golden Road.

Meanwhile, LG U+ launched Uth to innovate customer experience and provide tailored benefits to Gen Z customers in their 20s. LG U+ operates a chat center exclusively for customers in their 20s, and delivers customer-first values through brand experiences and various events that customers prefer.

