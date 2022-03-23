Gen.G Esports and Sidiz Expands to a Multi-Year Partnership, Covering Korea, US and Vietnam

Gaming Chair Company to Activate Globally Around Gen.G's Teams, Including League of Legends, to Promote 'Game Changer,' Sidiz's First Gaming Chair Series

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G Esports (Gen.G) and FURSYS' chair brand Sidiz announced the renewal of a multi-year partnership and expansion of joint marketing activities from Korea to global markets.

Gen.G Sidiz Partnership

Continuing their partnership since 2019, Gen.G and Sidiz will be supporting the Seoul Dynasty team, representing Korea in the Overwatch League, in addition to Gen.G's League of Legends and PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) teams. Throughout the sponsorship, all Gen.G players will wear their official jerseys with a Sidiz logo patch on them as a reinforcement of shared brand values.

The two companies will also carry out joint marketing and promotional activities for Sidiz's first gaming chair series, scheduled to be released within the year. In addition, they will offer various discount events and promotions targeting esports fans. In particular, Gen.G and Sidiz will be driving strategic initiatives to activate global esports communities in Korea, the US and Vietnam markets to support the worldwide launch of the product series.

"Gen.G's partnership expansion with Sidiz is especially meaningful, given that we have built a strong, long-term relationship despite esports' rapidly shifting market," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "We look forward to continuing to provide industry-leading marketing collaborations with Sidiz and grow our communities together."

"As a key partner, Gen.G has shown outstanding performance in global gaming and esports markets, and strengthened Sidiz's brand value," said Sang-Bae Lee, CEO of Sidiz. "Together, we will actively promote the launch of new gaming chairs, available in the first half of 2022, and continue to accelerate growth for esports and gaming gear."

Gen.G has partnered with various other leading companies including PUMA, LG Electronics, Korea's leading cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, German gaming gear brand ROCCAT and Monster Energy.

SOURCE Gen. G