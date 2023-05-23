GenH2 and ZeroAvia Sign MoU to Develop Liquid Hydrogen Technologies for Airports

Collaboration Will Advance Deployment of LH2 in Airport Environments

TITUSVILLE, Fla. and KEMBLE, UK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, has executed an MOU with hydrogen-electric propulsion developer ZeroAvia to develop liquid hydrogen aviation infrastructure solutions for use in airport environments.

We are working with aircraft operators, owners and manufacturers to supply the world’s breakthrough zero-emission engines and the infrastructure and fuel to power a revolution in green flight We are working with aircraft operators, owners and manufacturers to supply the world’s breakthrough zero-emission engines and the infrastructure and fuel to power a revolution in green flight

ZeroAvia is developing the first practical zero-emission aviation powertrain to provide scalable, truly clean aviation by replacing conventional combustion engines. ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric engine uses fuel cells to generate electricity from hydrogen fuel, before using that electricity to power electric motors that turn the aircraft propellers.

The company is first targeting retrofit of its hydrogen-electric engines with existing fixed-wing and rotorcraft airframes to reduce time to market, while also partnering with clean-sheet designers. ZeroAvia plans for certification of its ZA600, 600kW 9-19 seat engine as early as 2025, before certifying the ZA2000 engine for up to 80 seat regional turboprops by 2027.

GenH2 offers Hydrogen liquefaction, storage and dispensing systems ranging from 20kg/day up to 5000 Kg/day that are capable of working airside as a ground support refueling unit and as a primary source of LH2 fuel in support of airport operations. GenH2's technology allows liquid hydrogen utilizers to break traditional geographic constraints so that they can get liquid on demand and wherever their businesses require.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with ZeroAvia to develop airside LH2 infrastructure solutions that will establish the foundation for dedicated ground support for ZeroAvia aircraft," said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. "ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation and has proven hydrogen is the likeliest fuel source for zero-emission propulsion. The combination of the technologies from ZeroAvia and GenH2 will speed time to market and accessibility for aviation advanced clean energy."

"Today, aviation is the fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions, and without radical change, its share of global climate impact is expected to be more than a quarter of all human activity by 2050," said Arnab Chatterjee, Vice President of Infrastructure, ZeroAvia. "We are excited to partner with GenH2 because their liquefaction capability will further support our mission in demonstrating that hydrogen-electric propulsion is the only way to scale truly clean aviation for commercial use."

For more information, please visit www.DiscoverHydrogen.com .

About GenH2

GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com

About ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation, focused on hydrogen-electric propulsion as the key to delivering clean aviation. The company is developing two engine classes initially, targeting a 300-mile range in 9–19 seat aircraft by 2025, and up to 700-mile range in 40–80 seat aircraft by 2027. Based in the US and the UK, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for three prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, secured a number of key partnerships with major aircraft OEMs, secured $10B in pre-orders from a number of the major global airlines, and is on track for commercial operations in 2025. The company's expanding UK operations are supported by grants from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, and ZeroAvia is part of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council. For more, please visit ZeroAvia.com , follow @ZeroAvia on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Melissa Perlman

561-310-9921

[email protected]

SOURCE GenH2